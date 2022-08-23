Read full article on original website
jeanninefrances
5d ago
Why in the world would you give these dogs back to the owner? Do you think they miraculously became kind to animals? How utterly stupid….
Reply
3
Related
WOLF
Teen from Luzerne County charged as an adult in death of young teenager
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — A 17-year-old Luzerne County teen has been charged as an adult in the death of a 17-year-old girl early this morning. Pennsylvania State Police say they responded to a home on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township, Luzerne County around 5:05 a.m. Inside they found...
WOLF
Police investigating after human remains found in Luzerne Co. Saturday
Plymouth Township (Luzerne County) - Human remains, the Luzerne County Coroner's Office says belong to an adult man, were found over an embankment near McDonald Street Saturday evening. Officials found the remains around 5:25 p.m. and transported them to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was conducted Sunday morning,...
WOLF
PSP looking for Wyoming Co. man who fled from Troopers Saturday
Clinton Township (Wyoming County) - Troopers with the Tunkhannock Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 32-year-old Wyoming County man, who lead them on a chase while they were responding to a domestic incident early Saturday morning. We're told as Troopers were responding to a home in...
WOLF
Body cam footage released after accused alleges racial profiling
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The mayor of Wilkes-Barre has just released police body camera footage from a traffic stop, that has one Luzerne County woman accusing a city police officer of inappropriate conduct. Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski said the officer racially profiled her at a traffic stop, but police said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
Scranton Police Officer charged with federal program fraud
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Scranton Police Officer, Jeffrey J. Vaughn, age 50, was charged yesterday by criminal information with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. The information alleges that...
WOLF
Emily Gross sentenced for role in State Trooper's murder
MONROE CO., (WOLF) — Today represented the conclusion of the 13-year prosecution of Emily Gross for giving Daniel Autenrieth her 9mm Caliber Taurus Millenium semi-automatic handgun. She left the weapon with Autenrieth despite a protection from abuse order prohibiting him from having any firearms. The protection from abuse order...
WOLF
Lane restriction on I-81 for bridge safety inspections
SUSQUEHANNA CO., (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Friday that there will be a lane restriction on I-81 SB in Susquehanna County from August 29th-August 31st. The restriction will begin at mile marker 206.6 to perform bridge safety inspections. Inspections will run from 8 AM to 4 PM. Motorists can check...
WOLF
Single-lane restriction on I-80 East Friday-Sunday for bridge work
MONROE CO., (WOLF) — Single lane conditions are to be expected on Interstate 80 East in Monroe County from 9 PM Friday to 7 PM Sunday for bridge work. Drivers should be alert for possible significant delays on I-80 east this weekend between Exits 293 (I-380) & 298 (Scotrun) for bridge repair work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Electric City Classic invades Scranton
It was a big weekend of bike racing in Scranton the last two days for the Electric City classic. After biking downtown yesterday the riders took the hill challenge on Olive Street today. All types of bike tried their best on the steep incline that features cobblestones the last 50...
Comments / 5