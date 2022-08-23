ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RCSD trauma team ready to help school community beyond the classroom

By Natalie Kucko
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRmmn_0hSHwqU700

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) – As students and staff prepare to start a new school year in Rochester, the city school district’s trauma team is also getting ready to help the community cope with another summer of loss.

Over the last few months, the lives of several RCSD students were sadly taken to gun violence.

Before the start of the new school year, we sat down with those whose role it is to help students and staff day-to-day, and in times of grief.

Beyond academics, there’s a team of specialists at RCSD designated to respond to crises and provide social and emotional support day in and day out.

“We need staff that are there to be able to respond to trauma and what that looks like. How do we pinpoint it?” said Tamara Sheppard, a social worker for Rochester city schools.

With more than a decade of experience, Sheppard says her role has changed over the years to help meet the needs of students and staff.

Sheppard explains the difficulty for many to begin a new year without a classmate.

“We push into classrooms we know have been impacted by various things,” said Sheppard, “There’s going to be people with a lot of hurt, a lot of grief, a lot of frustration. We realize you have to affirm the heart before you can teach the mind. You can’t have it always be business as usual.”

Operation F.I.R.E. is one initiative that has started in the district, introducing male mentors to school hallways to offer students and staff a friendly face to begin each day.

When it comes to crises, volunteers are notified.

“I pray we don’t have any more incidents that involve our students, just so our volunteers are aware this affects students and staff. I’m praying things calm down,” said Tony Jordan, RCSD director of youth engagement.

With a few weeks until the start of school, Sheppard says her team is keeping an optimistic attitude for the future.

“In spite of everything that’s been happening, just having hope. If we’re hopeless, what do we have to look forward to?” asked Sheppard.

Meanwhile, Operation F.I.R.E. is seeking more male volunteers for the upcoming school year. Those interested are asked to contact the district.

The group will be holding a recruitment event in the near future as well.

RCSD’s trauma team also has numerous partnerships with a variety of community organizations for continued outreach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Jordan
News 8 WROC

Roc Royal hosts 9th annual backpack giveaway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Roc Royal Foundation hosted a backpack giveaway Saturday afternoon at Glory House International in Rochester. This is the ninth year the giveaway has been held. School supplies and uniforms were also given out in addition to the 1,000 backpacks. Participants were also able to receive free haircuts. The Roc Royal […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

House of Prayer hosts Barber Day, summer fun event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – House of Prayer in Rochester hosted The Barber Day on Saturday afternoon. This was an opportunity for families to enjoy what’s left of the summer. Free haircuts were offered at the event along with free hamburgers and hot dogs. The event was put on in collaboration with Gifted Hands Barbershop, owned […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Gun Violence#Trauma Team#K12#Rcsd
rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Man injured following shooting near Saint Paul St., Avenue B

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 21-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon in Rochester, law enforcement officials said. At around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. The 21-year-old had been shot at least once, officers said, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News 8 WROC

Teen, man hospitalized after separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place late Saturday afternoon. The first shooting took place on Weld Street near Scio Street just after 4 p.m. While officers were investigating at the scene, a 30-year-old man arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. The man had […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Clifton Springs church hosts 2nd annual car show benefit

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — Wellspring Church in Clifton Springs held its second annual car show Saturday afternoon. Money raised at the event will benefit the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy, FLACRA and Wellspring Community Care. At least 200 cars including: Corvettes, Mustangs, Jeeps, boats and motorcycles were showcased, and dozens of vendors were at […]
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy