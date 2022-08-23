Read full article on original website
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno On Family Taco Night, Nashville, And The Bachelorette - Exclusive Interview
Since Ali Fedotowsky-Manno appeared as the Season 6 Bachelorette in 2010, she's gone on to work in TV, get married, and have two kids. While her relationship with her final pick on "The Bachelorette," Roberto Martinez, didn't ultimately last, Fedotowsky-Manno can thank the show for helping her meet her husband, Kevin Manno. In 2012, she began hosting a late-night lifestyle series, "1st Look," for NBC, where Manno was a member of the crew.
Inside Days Of Our Lives' On-Set Celebration For History-Making Move
"Days of Our Lives" stunned fans when they announced that after more than 55 years on NBC, the soap opera would be moving to the network's streaming platform, Peacock, per The Hollywood Reporter. The show has been a staple on daytime television for decades and is one of only four remaining soaps on TV. However, starting in September, viewers will have a major change to the way they watch new episodes and will have to use Peacock to keep up with all the drama in the fictional midwestern town of Salem. However, there are some perks to the soap's big move.
Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted
Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
The Part Meghan Markle Has Played In William And Harry's Feud
While the relationship between Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has been strained for the last few years, sources have revealed that Harry was unhappy with royal life well before he met and married Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. According to Tina Brown, author of "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — The Truth and Turmoil," things took a turn when Harry left the armed forces in 2015. "[Harry] had all these interests in Africa and conservation, but so did William and Harry always had to play second banana."
Married At First Site UK returns to Channel 4 for seventh season
Married At First Sight UK is returning to screens from Monday 29 August. Presenting 17 singletons, the popular dating show comes back for a seventh season, with this year featuring the first lesbian couple. Based on the Danish series of the same name, the reality tv series matches couples based on scientific and sociological factors with participants meeting their future spouses for the first time on their wedding day.The new season’s first episode will air at 9 pm on E4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Is HGTV's Tiffany Brooks Married?
Tiffany Brooks is known for being the lead designer and host of the "HGTV Smart Home Giveaway" series, but she was also the eighth season winner of "HGTV Design Star" in 2013 and briefly hosted the HGTV show, "The Most Embarrassing Rooms in America" (per HGTV). Her more recent ventures include starring in the network's 2021 show, "$50K Three Way."
Psychic Medium Matt Fraser On What He's Learned From The Spirit World - Exclusive Interview
Mention the word "psychic," and a certain mental image comes to mind — perhaps someone who looks and dresses like Stevie Nicks and conducts her readings out of a dark, incense-filled salon filled with mysterious objects. Until he made a name for himself through his live shows, books (including "When Heaven Calls" and "We Never Die"), and his reality show on E! with his family, "Meet the Frasers," few people who saw Matt Fraser on the street would take him for a psychic. The cheerful, clean-cut former EMT conducts his readings in well-lit spaces filled with skeptics and believers alike, and his readings are more likely to end in laughter and hugs than cryptic warnings from beyond.
Heidi Klum And Tim Gunn Open Up About Their 18 Year Partnership - Exclusive
On Prime Video's "Making the Cut," Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are on the hunt for the best designer for the next global brand. For Season 3 of the Prime Video series, ten designers from across the world are going head to head to prove why it should be them. In each episode, the judges — including former supermodel Heidi Klum — decide which designer is the winner of the week and which designer will be cut from the competition. The overall winner will receive $1 million toward building their own brand.
Ellen DeGeneres' Secrets To A Happy Life
At the end of May 2022, Ellen DeGeneres ended her nearly 20-year reign as the queen of daytime talk. The host of her eponymous show bid farewell to her TV show, saying in part, "What a beautiful, beautiful journey that we have been on together" (via Los Angeles Times). She added, "If it has lifted you up when you're in a period of some type of pain, some type of sadness — anything that you're going through — then I have done my job."
2022 VMAs Looks That Missed The Mark
Pamela Anderson's feather hat. Lady Gaga's meat dress (via BuzzFeed). And there are so many more. Indeed, the MTV Video Music Awards have showcased some of the most questionable fashion choices in history. This year's VMAs red carpet also treated fans to looks that will have us buzzing for years...
How Kristen Stewart's Style Changed When She Started Dating Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart's relationship history has been a hot button issue in the past, with fans shipping her and "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson, plus her relationships with stars like model Stella Maxwell and musician St. Vincent, per Pop Sugar. But now, the actress has found her forever partner in screenwriter Dylan Meyer, and they couldn't look better together.
Team Hope Or Team Thomas: The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Choose Sides
"The Bold and the Beautiful" character Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has experienced a long and difficult road towards motherhood. She experienced a devastating miscarriage back in 2018, as detailed by Celeb Dirty Laundry. A year later, she managed to get pregnant with her partner Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), just for her baby to get stolen from her. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adopted Hope's baby without knowing the real reason why Dr. Reese Buckingham sold the child to her. Apparently, the shady doctor told Hope that her baby had died during childbirth just so he could give the infant to Steffy to pay off his gambling debts. To make matters worse, Steffy was forced to give the baby that she thought she had legally adopted to her mother.
Look: Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab celebrate birth of first child
Football star Colin Kaepernick and his partner, radio personality Nessa Diab, welcomed their first child together.
Scent Beauty Enters Exclusive Retail Partnership With Perfumania and Fragrance Outlet for Dolly Parton Fragrance
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Scent Beauty, the disruptive DTC omnichannel developer of culturally relevant proprietary and exclusively licensed fragrance brands, has entered a retail partnership with both Perfumania and Fragrance Outlet in North America and Guam for Dolly Parton’s Eau de Parfum, DOLLY Scent From Above. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005067/en/ Scent Beauty Enters Exclusive Retail Partnership With Perfumania and Fragrance Outlet for Dolly Parton Fragrance (Photo: Business Wire)
The Character The Young And The Restless' Tracey E. Bregman Played On Days Of Our Lives
Fans of daytime television likely recognize actress Tracey E. Bregman as one of their favorite leading ladies. She is a soap vet who has been in the game for decades. The actress was born in Germany but later lived in both London and California, per Soaps. Over the years, Bregman has wowed fans with her performances and has even won a Daytime Emmy Award for her work as well as two Young Artist Awards at the beginning of her career.
Taylor Swift's 2022 VMA's Look Has Twitter Head Over Heels
The stars have aligned and shown up in their most impressive looks on MTV's black carpet. It is clear that Taylor Swift is one of the best-dressed stars of the 2022 VMAs. The singer-songwriter has a long history with the VMAs, with her most iconic moment dating back in 2009. Remember when Kanye West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist? That memory is now forever enshrined in pop culture history and led towards a years-long feud between the two, according to Vox. Thirteen years later — and yes, that is Taylor Swift's lucky number – the country singer-turned-pop sensation has claimed our attention without even taking the VMAs stage.
