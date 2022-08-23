Mention the word "psychic," and a certain mental image comes to mind — perhaps someone who looks and dresses like Stevie Nicks and conducts her readings out of a dark, incense-filled salon filled with mysterious objects. Until he made a name for himself through his live shows, books (including "When Heaven Calls" and "We Never Die"), and his reality show on E! with his family, "Meet the Frasers," few people who saw Matt Fraser on the street would take him for a psychic. The cheerful, clean-cut former EMT conducts his readings in well-lit spaces filled with skeptics and believers alike, and his readings are more likely to end in laughter and hugs than cryptic warnings from beyond.

