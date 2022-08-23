Read full article on original website
Winston-Salem anti-violence group marches, prays for peace ahead of school year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem organization prayed for peace and called for change ahead of the new school year. Rally Up Winston-Salem serves as an anti-violence organization aiming to keep kids safe and out of dangerous situations. The group marched down Liberty Street Sunday afternoon with signs of encouragement,...
WS/FCS shares COVID-19 rules for back-to-school
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday is the first day of school for many districts in the Triad. COVID-19 is still at the top of mind and it's important to keep health and safety at the forefront. WFMY NEWS 2's Sydni Moore spoke with school leaders and health professionals on their...
Both directions of North Church Street were closed due to downed power lines
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said both directions of North Church Street between Cone Blvd. and 16th street are back open after being closed for several hours. Police said power lines were down due to a vehicle accident. There are no injuries. Drivers were encouraged to drive with caution...
WXII 12
Narcan vending machine put in Forsyth County Detention Center lobby
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — According to Forsyth County Behavior Health Services, Forsyth County has seen a steady increase in drug overdoses every year since 2000. To save lives, Forsyth Regional's Opioid and Substance Use Team, teamed up with the Sheriff’s office to make Narcan more accessible to the public. So, they put a Narcan vending machine in the detention center lobby.
wfmynews2.com
48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
FREE Concert helps fund free mental health programs in Greensboro. The Kellin Foundation's Journey To Brave Fundraiser
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you're dealing with anxiety, substance abuse, or a family mental health crisis, where do you go to get help? For 13,000 local folks, the answer is The Kellin Foundation. The Kellin Foundation is a small non-profit in Greensboro, dedicated to serving children, adults, and families....
Apartments, restaurants coming to former Cone Health Women's Hospital site
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local development company is planning an estimated $90 million project on the site of the former Cone Health Women's Hospital on Green Valley Road in Greensboro. Officials with Deep River Partners said the new development on the 12-acre site will include 300 multi-unit family apartments,...
A home improvement project causes major flooding problems for a neighbor
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — Ava Moore slowly maneuvers her car down the muddy driveway that connects Spur Road with her home. The long driveway is a muddy mess, and several sections are covered with water. “It’s awful, trying to get in and out of my home,” Moore said....
WFMY NEWS2
BLOG | School is back in session
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first day of school in the Triad and we're sharing all the back to school moments!. 7:15 a.m. - Students and teachers entering Walkertown Middle School. 7:08 a.m. - GCS acting Superintendent welcoming students back to school at Oak Hill Elementary School. 7:05...
'Missed by many' | Forsyth County Emergency Services grieving the loss of EMS Chief
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Emergency Services Chief of Forsyth County has died, according to the Forsyth County EMS officials. Chief Daren Ziglar worked with numerous EMS agencies and Fire departments of the course of 30 years. "It is with great sadness that Forsyth County Emergency Services announces the...
WXII 12
The search continues for 81-year-old missing High Point woman
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The search continues for a missing 81-year-old High Point resident, Heddie Dawkins who was last seen Wednesday morning. High Point police said Dawkins was last seen Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. They said she was last seen in the area of Blockhouse Court. She was wearing blue pajamas and slippers.
wallstreetwindow.com
New Climax Convenience Center Opens In Pittsylvania County, Virginia
The new Climax Convenience Center is now fully operational and open to the public! The site is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the address is 8004 Climax Road. This site has:. Open-top containers for bulky items and recycling options. With the launch of this new site, the...
Greensboro native returns home years later as High Point Animal Hospital Veterinarian
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some of us share the story of growing up in our hometown, going away to find ourselves through college and jobs, becoming mature adults, and returning back to our childhood neighborhood to settle down. That’s Kathryn Smith’s story. This North Carolina A&T alum is coming...
Mount Airy News
Locals explore regional outdoor industry plan
Building Outdoor Communities Specialist Bradley Spiegel talks with local tourism official Jessica Roberts about the new program designed to maximum economic opportunities associated with natural resources. Dave Petri, center, asks a question during the event. Surry County has tremendous outdoor resources including parks, trails, rivers and more — but is...
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
Back-to-school: How to pack a healthy lunch
GREENSBORO, N.C. — School is nearly back in session for most Triad students. Along with assuring children have all the supplies and vaccinations necessary, parents have another important component to consider--school lunches. While many students consume food provided by the school, there are many who prefer to bring their...
WSLS
Centennial Celebration: The Wendell Scott Foundation holds first-ever charity ride through Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – It was a centennial birthday for the books, as hundreds of Buffalo Soldiers all over the nation flocked to Danville to celebrate the life and legacy of Wendell Scott. “This is my grandfather’s centennial birthday weekend,” Warrick Scott Sr. said. “He will be 101 on Monday,...
Name your price and get a pet at Guilford County Animal Services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This upcoming weekend is the last chance to cash in on Guilford County Animal Services’ Clear The Shelters event. The shelter currently has 550 animals in its possession, including 10 bunnies. If you adopt a pet by this weekend, you will be allowed to name your own price. This means […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Arrests made in deadly shooting on Ansonia Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested and charged two men in the shooting death of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, according to a news release. Police were called to Hernandez-Mariche's home on Ansonia Street back in May after he was shot and killed in his backyard. On Friday, police...
WFMY NEWS2
