Reidsville, NC

WFMY NEWS2

WS/FCS shares COVID-19 rules for back-to-school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday is the first day of school for many districts in the Triad. COVID-19 is still at the top of mind and it's important to keep health and safety at the forefront. WFMY NEWS 2's Sydni Moore spoke with school leaders and health professionals on their...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Narcan vending machine put in Forsyth County Detention Center lobby

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — According to Forsyth County Behavior Health Services, Forsyth County has seen a steady increase in drug overdoses every year since 2000. To save lives, Forsyth Regional's Opioid and Substance Use Team, teamed up with the Sheriff’s office to make Narcan more accessible to the public. So, they put a Narcan vending machine in the detention center lobby.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
#Teenagers#More Than Two#Visual Arts#Parks And Recreation#Parenting Tips#Adolescents#Reidsville Teen Center#The Teen Center#Stem Programming#Tiktoks
WFMY NEWS2

BLOG | School is back in session

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first day of school in the Triad and we're sharing all the back to school moments!. 7:15 a.m. - Students and teachers entering Walkertown Middle School. 7:08 a.m. - GCS acting Superintendent welcoming students back to school at Oak Hill Elementary School. 7:05...
WALKERTOWN, NC
WXII 12

The search continues for 81-year-old missing High Point woman

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The search continues for a missing 81-year-old High Point resident, Heddie Dawkins who was last seen Wednesday morning. High Point police said Dawkins was last seen Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. They said she was last seen in the area of Blockhouse Court. She was wearing blue pajamas and slippers.
HIGH POINT, NC
Mount Airy News

Locals explore regional outdoor industry plan

Building Outdoor Communities Specialist Bradley Spiegel talks with local tourism official Jessica Roberts about the new program designed to maximum economic opportunities associated with natural resources. Dave Petri, center, asks a question during the event. Surry County has tremendous outdoor resources including parks, trails, rivers and more — but is...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Back-to-school: How to pack a healthy lunch

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School is nearly back in session for most Triad students. Along with assuring children have all the supplies and vaccinations necessary, parents have another important component to consider--school lunches. While many students consume food provided by the school, there are many who prefer to bring their...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Arrests made in deadly shooting on Ansonia Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested and charged two men in the shooting death of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, according to a news release. Police were called to Hernandez-Mariche's home on Ansonia Street back in May after he was shot and killed in his backyard. On Friday, police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

