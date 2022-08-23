Read full article on original website
New Homicide Under Investigation In Prince George's County: Officials
Another homicide has been reported in Prince George’s County, officials said. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 2000 block of Amherst Road in Hyattsville for a welfare check, according to police. Upon arrival, officers were met with an adult woman inside the...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police search for man who grabbed woman on W&OD Trail
Police are investigating after a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Reston, Virginia, before running off early Friday. Fairfax County police were called to the W&OD Trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway around 8:10 a.m. Friday after a woman reported a man had grabbed her around the waist from behind.
Person shot in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
WTOP
Two Hyattsville teenage drug overdose incidents prompt police warning
After two separate incidents of drug overdoses involving teenagers within three days, the Hyattsville Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is issuing a warning to the public. “The DMV has been seeing an increase in drug overdose cases, in part because of the addition of Fentanyl to illegal...
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County Police investigate separate homicides that occurred within hours
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Detectives in Prince George's County are investigating two separate homicides that happened Thursday afternoon in Landover and Temple Hills, authorities say. Prince George's County Police say the first incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in Landover, Maryland. Officers were called 3200 block of 75th Avenue...
WTOP
County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials say Maryland’s Montgomery County has agreed to pay $275,000 to settle a lawsuit that grew from an encounter between a 5-year-old boy and two police officers at East Silver Spring Elementary School. The Washington Post reports that a recording from a body camera...
WJLA
Arrest warrant obtained for suspect of fatal shooting inside Mall at Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George’s County Police Department on Friday obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the City of Hyattsville. earlier this month. This comes after 20-year-old Darrion Herring was found suffering from gunshot...
WTOP
2 adults, 2 children injured in Anne Arundel Co. crash
Four people were sent to the hospital following a crash near Owings, Maryland, early Sunday afternoon involving two pickup trucks. A spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday on Md. Route 260/Chesapeake Beach Road, near the boundary between Anne Arundel and Calvert counties.
Man arrested in connection to attempted child abduction in Fairfax County
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man approached a group of children on the 5000 block of Caryn Court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, took out a knife and grabbed one of the children by the hand.
fox5dc.com
Father, stepmother charged for death of 5-year-old in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A father and stepmother from Prince George's County have been charged in the death of their 5-year-old daughter, according to police. The child, Pradeline Delinois, was found unresponsive by Capitol Heights Police Department officers after they responded to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street on August 18.
COLD CASE: Police seeking assistance in solving homicide of 24-year-old Manassas woman
The Prince William County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in solving a Manassas cold case that occurred 17 years ago.
One killed, one in custody following shooting in Glen Burnie
A person was killed during an argument in Glen Burnie Friday afternoon. Police said the dispute happened between two people in the 600 block of North Crain Highway.
Suspect charged in Alexandria double murder
On the day of the shooting, police arrested 27-year-old Francis Rose and later charged him with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria.
WUSA
Man attempts to kidnap girl at knife-point in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police arrested a man who they say tried to kidnap a girl Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Caryn Court, in the Crystal Woods apartment complex, in Lincolnia, sometime before 6:30 pm. The girl’s father told WUSA9 photojournalist Mario Vizcarra that she had...
Police looking for Sterling shooting suspect
It is believed that the shooting took place at a residence on the 700 block of West Church Road. People who live nearby are asked to review footage from doorbell cameras and security cameras from between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old woman while their 1-year-old child was home
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old father stands accused of fatally shooting the 19-year-old mother of his 1-year-old child. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Crescent Valley Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Aliyah Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Driver charged with reckless driving after allegedly running red light, killing Dumfries man
It was determined that 35-year-old Jesse Rean Bacha of Aquia Harbor was headed north on Dumfries Road in a 2018 Ford F-150 when he ignored a red light and hit a 2018 Lexus E300H that was turning left from Country Club Drive to Dumfries Road.
NBC Washington
‘He Can Never Get Out Again': Man Charged in Rape of Woman in Her Apartment
A Fairfax County man was charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane before midnight Sunday when a man armed with a knife sexually assaulted her, police said. He then took the woman’s phone and left.
fox5dc.com
Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody
MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Early Morning Upper Marlboro Hit-Run Crash
A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Washington, DC resident Muhammad Salim, 58, was killed in a crash in Upper Marlboro early on Wednesday, Aug. 24 after being struck by a car that was later located by investigators.
