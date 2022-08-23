ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

WTOP

Fairfax Co. police search for man who grabbed woman on W&OD Trail

Police are investigating after a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Reston, Virginia, before running off early Friday. Fairfax County police were called to the W&OD Trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway around 8:10 a.m. Friday after a woman reported a man had grabbed her around the waist from behind.
RESTON, VA
DC News Now

Person shot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Two Hyattsville teenage drug overdose incidents prompt police warning

After two separate incidents of drug overdoses involving teenagers within three days, the Hyattsville Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is issuing a warning to the public. “The DMV has been seeing an increase in drug overdose cases, in part because of the addition of Fentanyl to illegal...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials say Maryland’s Montgomery County has agreed to pay $275,000 to settle a lawsuit that grew from an encounter between a 5-year-old boy and two police officers at East Silver Spring Elementary School. The Washington Post reports that a recording from a body camera...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 adults, 2 children injured in Anne Arundel Co. crash

Four people were sent to the hospital following a crash near Owings, Maryland, early Sunday afternoon involving two pickup trucks. A spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday on Md. Route 260/Chesapeake Beach Road, near the boundary between Anne Arundel and Calvert counties.
OWINGS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Serial#Police#Predator#Violent Crime
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Suspect charged in Alexandria double murder

On the day of the shooting, police arrested 27-year-old Francis Rose and later charged him with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

Man attempts to kidnap girl at knife-point in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police arrested a man who they say tried to kidnap a girl Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Caryn Court, in the Crystal Woods apartment complex, in Lincolnia, sometime before 6:30 pm. The girl’s father told WUSA9 photojournalist Mario Vizcarra that she had...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police looking for Sterling shooting suspect

It is believed that the shooting took place at a residence on the 700 block of West Church Road. People who live nearby are asked to review footage from doorbell cameras and security cameras from between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
truecrimedaily

Virginia man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old woman while their 1-year-old child was home

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old father stands accused of fatally shooting the 19-year-old mother of his 1-year-old child. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Crescent Valley Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Aliyah Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

‘He Can Never Get Out Again': Man Charged in Rape of Woman in Her Apartment

A Fairfax County man was charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane before midnight Sunday when a man armed with a knife sexually assaulted her, police said. He then took the woman’s phone and left.
fox5dc.com

Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody

MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
MCLEAN, VA

