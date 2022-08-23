ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Fairfield police shoot, injure man who pointed gun at officers

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usdzn_0hSHwTNW00

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield shot and injured a man who pointed a gun at officers pursuing him Monday afternoon, police said. After being shot, Robert Wilson was taken to a local hospital with injuries he is expected to survive, police said in a social media post Monday night.

Video captures deadly shooting of 60-year-old Asian woman in Oakland

Officers responded to the 100 block of Commerce Court after a 1:50 p.m. report of a person possibly loitering and setting up camp. Officers found Wilson, whom police said has been arrested multiple times in previous years, and he had an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic violence. When officers attempted to arrest Wilson, he sped away in his vehicle, police said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5x2c_0hSHwTNW00
Guns police said they confiscated from the vehicle of Robert Wilson, who was shot by police during a foot pursuit Aug. 22, 2022 (Fairfield Police Department via Bay City News)

The social media post indicated that a tire on Wilson’s vehicle “flattened when he fled” but it did not specify the cause. The vehicle was soon disabled and Wilson fled on foot.

KRON On is streaming live news now

During the foot pursuit, police said Wilson turned and pointed a handgun at officers. Police released a photo from an officer’s body camera showing a blurred figure pointing what could be a gun.

Wilson was then shot by officers an unspecified number of times, said police, who found five guns in Wilson’s vehicle. The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force out of the Solano County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the case.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

One dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in Stockton, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. According to the post, when officers arrived on the scene at the 600 block of E. Oak Street, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said that the victim […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa man arrested for DUI, possession of loaded gun

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested during a traffic stop early Sunday morning for DUI and possession of a loaded gun, according to Santa Rosa Police. At around 1:15 a.m., a sergeant conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations about fifteen minutes after a report of hearing possible gunshots. The driver, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Woman fatally shot after stabbing officer, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot and killed by police after an officer was stabbed in the arm near Plaza Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard Saturday night, according to Sacramento Police. Just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a woman attacking another woman. When officers arrived, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
Fairfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Petaluma police search for 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13. The suspect is […]
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest man accused of throwing puppy in trash

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a Vallejo man accused of throwing a puppy in a trash can and leaving it to die. Officials say a gas station employee called Animal Control on August 18 after a customer found a small dog in a Dumpster. When officers arrived they found a young French Bulldog puppy unresponsive, but say when they checked for signs of life they determined the puppy was still alive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Bcn Rrb#Asian#Commerce Court
KTVU FOX 2

2nd suspect arrested in fatal Brentwood gym shooting

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A second man is facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of a man at a Brentwood gym earlier this month, Brentwood police said. Faatino Tauane, 20, of Pittsburg, was arrested peacefully at a residence in Antioch on Wednesday and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. According...
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages, and the motive remains under investigation; however, it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

28-year-old shot, killed in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was shot and killed in Stockton Friday night, authorities said. Officers found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue around 8:29 p.m., the Stockton Police Department said in a report on Saturday. Life-saving measures were attempted but the...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

Public intoxication leads to arrest for loaded, stolen firearm

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A publicly intoxicated convicted felon was arrested for possession of a loaded, stolen firearm Friday night, according to Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 11:12 p.m. an officer with the SRPD responded to a report of an intoxicated male, Bryant Galvan, on the 300 block of West 3rd Street. The […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigating fatal assault

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an assault that lead to a woman’s death. According to officials, the attack was reported shortly after 3 p.m. around the 7700 block of La Mancha Way and involved two women. One woman was detained at the scene; the other was transported to the hospital. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lyft driver injured during violent San Francisco carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Lyft driver was recovering Saturday from injuries suffered in a violent daylight carjacking in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, authorities said.  San Francisco police tweeted that the incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Thursday as the driver was dropping off a passenger at Market and Fremont.The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect assaulted him, stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off. Detectives did not say whether the suspect was a passenger or approached the vehicle as it was stopped on the street.Responders rendered assistance to the driver who was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.The incident came to an end when the suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by Fairfield police and the California Highway Patrol in Solano County.Marvin Sexton, 39, was booked in jail for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation.  The San Francisco Police  Robbery Unit was handling the investigation. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eville eye

Suspect Arrested, Charged in Emeryville Apartment Complex Double-Shooting

Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident at the Courtyards on 65th apartment complex last Thursday evening. The two victims are in stable condition and recovering from their injuries according to Emeryville police. Photos from the crime scene showed a substantial...
EMERYVILLE, CA
The Richmond Standard

San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
SAN PABLO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

3 People Stabbed, 1 Struck by Vehicle at Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island

At approximately 10:15 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office responded to the Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island on a report of a male who was cutting people. Located at 3895 Willow Road, a total of five sheriffs’ units were dispatched along with Oakley Police. A sheriff’s helicopter, STARR1, also responded. The responsible person was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy