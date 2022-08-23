Fairfield police shoot, injure man who pointed gun at officers

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield shot and injured a man who pointed a gun at officers pursuing him Monday afternoon, police said. After being shot, Robert Wilson was taken to a local hospital with injuries he is expected to survive, police said in a social media post Monday night.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Commerce Court after a 1:50 p.m. report of a person possibly loitering and setting up camp. Officers found Wilson, whom police said has been arrested multiple times in previous years, and he had an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic violence. When officers attempted to arrest Wilson, he sped away in his vehicle, police said.

Guns police said they confiscated from the vehicle of Robert Wilson, who was shot by police during a foot pursuit Aug. 22, 2022 (Fairfield Police Department via Bay City News)

The social media post indicated that a tire on Wilson’s vehicle “flattened when he fled” but it did not specify the cause. The vehicle was soon disabled and Wilson fled on foot.

During the foot pursuit, police said Wilson turned and pointed a handgun at officers. Police released a photo from an officer’s body camera showing a blurred figure pointing what could be a gun.

Wilson was then shot by officers an unspecified number of times, said police, who found five guns in Wilson’s vehicle. The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force out of the Solano County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the case.

