BT: Biggest difference between Mets and Yankees fans is jealousy

The resumption of the Subway Series has brought back more debate of the Yankees and Mets, which team is better, which organization is better equipped to win a World Series sooner, and which fanbase is best.

When it comes to the latter debate, BT says there is one clear difference between the two fanbases.

“When you get to the root of the whole Yankee/Met dynamic, and I’m going to push aside the 10-15 percent of each fanbase that are clowns, loud, obnoxious fanboys that think their team can do no wrong,” BT said.

“Put those clowns aside, I think the biggest difference between the Yankee fan and Met fan is that Yankee fans are not even remotely jealous of the Mets, and up until now…the Mets fan, they will not admit this – some will – have always been jealous of the Yankees success.”

That will be sure to ruffle some Mets feathers, but BT knew that before he said it.

