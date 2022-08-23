ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
grmag.com

Diatribe unveils ‘Uncaged’ mural for 49507

The Diatribe is hosting a mural activation party for one of its 49507 mural series. Artist Mila Lynn of Mind of Mila will unveil her newest artwork, entitled “Uncaged,” during an event from noon-2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at the mural’s location, 1956 Eastern Ave. SE. Food from Burton Village BBQ and music by DJ Head Debaise will be featured.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Nitro Circus kicks off Labor Day weekend

America’s Got Talent Extreme’s Nitro Circus is making a stop in Grand Rapids as part of the group’s North American tour. Nitro Circus Live: Good, Bad and Rad, presented by A SHOC Energy, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at LMCU Ballpark, 4500 West River Drive NE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Drinks with Pat: Popular vs. trendy

Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of tasting some delicious beers from St. Louis-based Schlafly Beer. Well, Schlafly now is heading into Michigan and will be on shelves in Grand Rapids before you know it, if not already. It is the 16th state for the brand, which was started more than 30 years ago in St. Louis, a town well-known as the home of Budweiser.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy