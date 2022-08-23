ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
Alphabet And These 3 Energy Plays Are CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors chose Alphabet Inc GOOGL, saying the digital ads market will remain attractive even if there is continued slowing. “If we look at Google’s own profitability, I think over time their cloud business should begin...
Why Catalent Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Catalent Inc CTLT shares are trading lower Monday after the company reported mixed results and said it expects 2023 revenue to be lower than analysts anticipated. Catalent said second-quarter revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $1.31 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.33 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.15 per share.
Why Pinduoduo Stock Is Rising Today

Pinduoduo Inc PDD shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported second-quarter revenue results that beat average analyst estimates. Pinduoduo said second-quarter revenue increased 36% year-over-year to RMB31,439.6 million ($4.69 billion), which beat average analyst estimates of $3.49 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share.
Bitcoin Tumbles Below This Major Level Following Powell's Remarks; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded a massive sell-off, with price for the cryptocurrency falling below the $20,000 level this morning following comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded sharp losses, falling below the $1,500 level this morning.
Ulta Beauty To $511? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Barclays boosted the price target on Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA from $491 to $511. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty shares fell 1% to $407.41 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo boosted Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. RXDX price target from $51 to $71. Wells Fargo...
What's Going On With Ford And Tesla Stock

Ford Motor Company F and Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower during Friday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
Analyst Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts HST within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.0 versus the current price of Host Hotels & Resorts at $18.24, implying upside. Below is a summary...
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
The Final Call: How To Go Short On Banking, Real Estate

On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth said that interest rate areas are “sensitive to what’s going on in the long end of the curve.”. “I don’t like them,” he added. Worth said he was going short on both SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE and iShares US Real Estate ETF IYR.
Dow Drops 1,000 Points On Powell's Hawkish Talk

(Friday Market Close) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell opened the day at the Fed’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium with a speech that reiterated the Fed’s commitment to attacking inflation even if it causes the economy to slow and unemployment to rise. He expressed the concern that inflation would become stuck in consumers’ minds and cause it to be entrenched.
Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation

● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
Here's Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

China's largest agriculture platform Pinduoduo Inc PDD, reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 36% year-on-year to $4.69 billion, beating the consensus of $3.49 billion. Revenues from online marketing services and others rose 39% Y/Y to $3.76 billion. Revenues from transaction services jumped 107% Y/Y to $928.1 million. Revenues from merchandise...
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

