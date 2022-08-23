ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Journal of Commerce

Gerkhardt now with Steele Associates Architects

Steele Associates Architects has hired Dustin Gerkhardt as Design Staff 2. Currently, he is working on a bank, custom residences, and the Sisters, Sunriver and La Pine libraries. Gerkhardt’s professional experience also includes construction and landscaping. He has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Portland State University. Please...
Daily Journal of Commerce

Perlo Construction: Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine – New Health Clinic

SUB-BIDS REQUESTED Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine (CVIM) – New Health Clinic Oregon City, Oregon Bid Date: Thursday, September 1st at 10:00 am Contact: Emily Shaeffer bids@perlo.biz 11450 SW Amu St. Tualatin, Oregon 97062 P: 503.624.2090 F: 503.926.9391 W: perlo.biz We are an equal opportunity employer and request bids from all interested firms including emerging small business, women-owned, disadvantaged, disabled veterans, and minority enterprises. CCB# 189245.
