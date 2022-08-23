Read full article on original website
Cholesterol Concentrations Improved in U.S. Adults From 2007 to 2018
FRIDAY, Aug. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — While lipid concentrations improved in the U.S. adult population from 2007 to 2018, there was variation in lipid control by race and ethnicity, according to a study published in the Aug. 23/30 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Rahul...
Department of Health offering free HIV, STD testing
Today is National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, a day for communities to work together for HIV/AIDS education, prevention, treatment and care.
Hepatitis C Support Groups
The rules are simple at Monday’s lunchtime hepatitis C support group in the Oasis Clinic: Only one person speaks at a time, people’s stories don’t leave the room, and you can’t have more than two slices of pizza. Larry Gonzalez (not his real name), a former...
Hepatitis B and Pregnancy
Like other forms of hepatitis, hepatitis B is a virus that can cause severe liver damage. Unfortunately, a third of the people who have hepatitis B fail to show any symptoms of the disease. (Doctors would say they are “asymptomatic.”) In fact, they may not even know they have it. The danger during pregnancy is that the virus can be easily transmitted to a child during the delivery. For this reason, all pregnant women should be tested for hepatitis B.
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech, accusing its main competitors of copying Moderna’s technology in order to make their own vaccine. Moderna said Friday that Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine Comirnaty infringes on patents Moderna filed several years ago protecting the technology behind its...
Dementia Risk in Seniors Varies With Type of Sedentary Behavior
FRIDAY, Aug. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For older adults, time spent watching television is associated with increased dementia risk, even after adjustment for confounding variables, including physical activity, according to a study published online Aug. 22 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. David A. Raichlen,...
