ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Destiny 2: Lightfall release date, subclasses, content vault and more

Destiny 2: Lightfall is the game’s fifth expansion and comes with tons of promise, offering new subclasses that utilize a mysterious darkness, a beautiful neon metropolis to explore, and a campaign that could match some of Bungie’s best. It marks the semi-finale in a saga that has been ongoing since Destiny launched in 2014, which means our expectations and hopes are quite high.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

New fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen looks like Dune meets Destiny

Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13 Interactive revealed a new fantasy-action RPG on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live: Atlas Fallen. The new game, coming in 2023, will take players to a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” including giant monsters that emerge from vast sand dunes. Fortunately, as seen in the game’s debut cinematic trailer, Atlas Fallen’s heroes have super powers and “sand-infused weapons” to combat those threats.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Aug. 26-30

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Destiny 2 and Destiny Error Code Boar on Xbox, PS4 or PC

Many users see Error Code Boar in Destiny 2 and Destiny when trying to play the game. Developers of the game include an error code that implies the reason for the error. In this article, we will discuss this issue and see what you can do to resolve it. Following is the exact error code users are seeing.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Concussion#Lightning Bolt#Video Game#Exotics#Bungie#The King S Fall
dotesports.com

How to unlock the Tyrant Emblem in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is full of ways for players to show off their favorite fashion choices and what they’re made of. Some of these more cosmetic options include the various pieces of armor and equipment available to players as they advance through the game, the shaders that can change the colors and looks of those weapons, and the different emblems and banners for players to show off their accomplishments.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

An extremely loud bug is jumpscaring the snot out of Destiny players

A gruesomely loud bug has interrupted the Destiny 2 community's normally joyous new raid release, as some players who die during the Golgoroth fight in King's Fall are left with ringing ears as a stupendously loud roaring noise kicks in. Obviously many videos embedded and linked to in this article include a very loud noise, so please be aware before you proceed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Dark Souls Games Announced

Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

You can turn on every apocalypse at once in next Total War: Warhammer 3 update

But what about second apocalypse? Wild hunt? Da great waagh? End times? Do you think CA knows about them?. Every game of Total War: Warhammer 3's new Immortal Empires mode ends, by default, with some disastrous event befalling the Warhammer world. It spices up the normally staid late game of a Total War campaign. You know: A mass rising of the undead, a vast horde of orcs, the dwarfs getting tired of everyone else's shit.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Where to find all the weapon blueprints in Sumeru

Genshin Impact has released five craftable weapons in the 3.0 update, but to get the blueprints, you’ll have to complete some world quests. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to find out where to get each Sumeru Weapon blueprint and which world quests will give you a copy of “Stories of You and the Aranara.”
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Homeworld 3 is a little fishy, but that’s only because of the coral reefs

A new trailer for Homeworld 3 arrived on Tuesday, showing spacecraft large and small duking it out over the wreckage of massive orbital structures. Polygon played the level shown in that video — remotely, mind you, and without the final bits of graphical flourish like ray tracing — but the experience was nonetheless stunning. This is Homeworld the way I remember it, with its signature three-dimensional space combat lighting up the darkness on my computer screen. But, to hear Blackbird Interactive’s chief creative officer Rory McGuire tell it, it’s actually more like Homeworld the way I imagined it.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Every Major Event In Destiny 2 Season 18's Roadmap

Bungie recently had its big "Destiny 2" showcase, showing players a glimpse of what they can expect from the title in the near future. Covering new content like Guardian Ranks and "Fortnite" ornament sets in addition to revealing the release date of the next expansion, "Lightfall." The showcase also rolled straight into what players will be up to in Season 18. The Season of Plunder is live until December 6, and it'll offer new content alongside some returning events.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How to fix broken Dendro pillars in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact’s new Sumeru area, there are tons of broken elemental Dendro pillars, especially in Avidya Forest. Our Genshin Impact guide explains how to fix these pillars and what they’re used for. To fix the broken pillars, you’ll need the “Kusava” gadget, which you get from a...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event and Special Research guide

Pokémon Go is having its summer Go Fest 2022 finale event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time. The event has a four-step Special Research Task set, as well as bonuses for both players who buy a ticket and those who don’t.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Xbox Game Pass family plan leak hints at support for account sharing among friends

It looks like the tier will carry a "Friends and Family" branding. Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Adjustm. Microsoft’s forthcoming Xbox Game Pass Ultimate could allow you to share the subscription with your friends. In a tweet spotted by , frequent Microsoft Store leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia that indicates the tier will carry a “Friends and Family” branding. This is something we thought the company was working towards. In the two regions where Microsoft is currently testing Game Pass Ultimate family plans, customers can share their subscription with , as long as they’re in the same country.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy