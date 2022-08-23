Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
Destiny 2: Lightfall release date, subclasses, content vault and more
Destiny 2: Lightfall is the game’s fifth expansion and comes with tons of promise, offering new subclasses that utilize a mysterious darkness, a beautiful neon metropolis to explore, and a campaign that could match some of Bungie’s best. It marks the semi-finale in a saga that has been ongoing since Destiny launched in 2014, which means our expectations and hopes are quite high.
Polygon
New fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen looks like Dune meets Destiny
Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13 Interactive revealed a new fantasy-action RPG on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live: Atlas Fallen. The new game, coming in 2023, will take players to a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” including giant monsters that emerge from vast sand dunes. Fortunately, as seen in the game’s debut cinematic trailer, Atlas Fallen’s heroes have super powers and “sand-infused weapons” to combat those threats.
Polygon
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Aug. 26-30
The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.
The Windows Club
Destiny 2 and Destiny Error Code Boar on Xbox, PS4 or PC
Many users see Error Code Boar in Destiny 2 and Destiny when trying to play the game. Developers of the game include an error code that implies the reason for the error. In this article, we will discuss this issue and see what you can do to resolve it. Following is the exact error code users are seeing.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Tyrant Emblem in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 is full of ways for players to show off their favorite fashion choices and what they’re made of. Some of these more cosmetic options include the various pieces of armor and equipment available to players as they advance through the game, the shaders that can change the colors and looks of those weapons, and the different emblems and banners for players to show off their accomplishments.
dotesports.com
Creators of Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts set to launch ‘Double Kickstarter’ to fund spiritual successors
Two classic PlayStation RPGs are poised to make a comeback in the form of new spiritual successors. Key creators behind both the Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts series are preparing to launch an “unprecedented Double Kickstarter campaign” on Aug. 29. This campaign will encompass two teams working together...
An extremely loud bug is jumpscaring the snot out of Destiny players
A gruesomely loud bug has interrupted the Destiny 2 community's normally joyous new raid release, as some players who die during the Golgoroth fight in King's Fall are left with ringing ears as a stupendously loud roaring noise kicks in. Obviously many videos embedded and linked to in this article include a very loud noise, so please be aware before you proceed.
ComicBook
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
You can turn on every apocalypse at once in next Total War: Warhammer 3 update
But what about second apocalypse? Wild hunt? Da great waagh? End times? Do you think CA knows about them?. Every game of Total War: Warhammer 3's new Immortal Empires mode ends, by default, with some disastrous event befalling the Warhammer world. It spices up the normally staid late game of a Total War campaign. You know: A mass rising of the undead, a vast horde of orcs, the dwarfs getting tired of everyone else's shit.
Polygon
Where to find all the weapon blueprints in Sumeru
Genshin Impact has released five craftable weapons in the 3.0 update, but to get the blueprints, you’ll have to complete some world quests. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to find out where to get each Sumeru Weapon blueprint and which world quests will give you a copy of “Stories of You and the Aranara.”
Polygon
Homeworld 3 is a little fishy, but that’s only because of the coral reefs
A new trailer for Homeworld 3 arrived on Tuesday, showing spacecraft large and small duking it out over the wreckage of massive orbital structures. Polygon played the level shown in that video — remotely, mind you, and without the final bits of graphical flourish like ray tracing — but the experience was nonetheless stunning. This is Homeworld the way I remember it, with its signature three-dimensional space combat lighting up the darkness on my computer screen. But, to hear Blackbird Interactive’s chief creative officer Rory McGuire tell it, it’s actually more like Homeworld the way I imagined it.
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (August 26-30) Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide
It's the very first week of Season of Plunder in Destiny 2, and Xur has arrived to offer a few classic Exotics to players. Here's where you can find the Agent of the Nine this weekend and everything he's selling to help you take on the newly launched King's Fall raid.
Every Major Event In Destiny 2 Season 18's Roadmap
Bungie recently had its big "Destiny 2" showcase, showing players a glimpse of what they can expect from the title in the near future. Covering new content like Guardian Ranks and "Fortnite" ornament sets in addition to revealing the release date of the next expansion, "Lightfall." The showcase also rolled straight into what players will be up to in Season 18. The Season of Plunder is live until December 6, and it'll offer new content alongside some returning events.
Polygon
How to fix broken Dendro pillars in Genshin Impact
In Genshin Impact’s new Sumeru area, there are tons of broken elemental Dendro pillars, especially in Avidya Forest. Our Genshin Impact guide explains how to fix these pillars and what they’re used for. To fix the broken pillars, you’ll need the “Kusava” gadget, which you get from a...
Polygon
Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event and Special Research guide
Pokémon Go is having its summer Go Fest 2022 finale event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time. The event has a four-step Special Research Task set, as well as bonuses for both players who buy a ticket and those who don’t.
Destiny 2 streamers complain about new PvP matchmaking, but Bungie says it didn't change anything
Well, what have we all learned from this experience?
This year's EEK3 had survival horror, fishing horror, and a management RPG in a haunted supermarket
Indie low-poly horror showcase EEK3 returned this year in the form of an hour-long selection of trailers for upcoming games, hosted as always by a purple skeleton named Skully. While the Nintendo Switch logo appeared multiple times, don't worry, every game featured is coming to PC. This year's complement of...
IGN
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
Engadget
Xbox Game Pass family plan leak hints at support for account sharing among friends
It looks like the tier will carry a "Friends and Family" branding. Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Adjustm. Microsoft’s forthcoming Xbox Game Pass Ultimate could allow you to share the subscription with your friends. In a tweet spotted by , frequent Microsoft Store leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia that indicates the tier will carry a “Friends and Family” branding. This is something we thought the company was working towards. In the two regions where Microsoft is currently testing Game Pass Ultimate family plans, customers can share their subscription with , as long as they’re in the same country.
