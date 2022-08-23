Recreational climbing attraction could be coming to Beaver

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new Raleigh County climbing attraction could be coming to the Beaver area in the future as indicated during Tuesday’s assembly of the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority Commission.

The endeavor, if it could even be regarded as such at this stage, is still very early in its development, and could likely more accurately be described as an idea than an ongoing project at this time.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams spoke during Tuesday’s meeting of a location in the Beaver area which is owned by Raleigh County and could be suitable for a climbing attraction.

“It has been brought to my attention that the county owns the property near the airport that has great climbing areas,” Williams said, going on to touch on some of the factors which would play into a decision of this nature.

“So I’m kind of looking at that to see if it’s plausible to develop it; what’s the cost to develop it?; what would be the maintenance cost if we were to do something like that. But that’s encouraging that there’s another area that we can open up for the climbers.”

Commission President Dave Tolliver noted that he had heard nothing about the plan, which is when it was revealed to still be in the early stages.

“I wanted to get a little bit more information on it before I officially asked because I wanted to make sure that it’s a viable way to go for this,” said Williams. “If you go up Airport Road, instead of going straight to go to the airport, you make that right hand turn and it’s down near one of the sharper curves where the runway comes down.”

The idea has apparently already begun attracting interest, and could potentially become a successful attraction in the area.

“Once I get some better information and I get a chance to look at it, I would love to show you on a map what it could be and even get some climbers in there that are interested in it,” Williams continued.

“Because they said that it’s pretty good climbing and that we would get a following. There’s already some people interested in it and there’s some grant money available to do stuff like that. As we get a little more knowledge I’d be happy to share that information.”

More on Tuesday’s meeting of the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority Commission can be found here.