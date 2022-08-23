ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, WV

Recreational climbing attraction could be coming to Beaver

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FeAtJ_0hSHvNIB00

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new Raleigh County climbing attraction could be coming to the Beaver area in the future as indicated during Tuesday’s assembly of the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority Commission.

The endeavor, if it could even be regarded as such at this stage, is still very early in its development, and could likely more accurately be described as an idea than an ongoing project at this time.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams spoke during Tuesday’s meeting of a location in the Beaver area which is owned by Raleigh County and could be suitable for a climbing attraction.

“It has been brought to my attention that the county owns the property near the airport that has great climbing areas,” Williams said, going on to touch on some of the factors which would play into a decision of this nature.

“So I’m kind of looking at that to see if it’s plausible to develop it; what’s the cost to develop it?; what would be the maintenance cost if we were to do something like that. But that’s encouraging that there’s another area that we can open up for the climbers.”

Commission President Dave Tolliver noted that he had heard nothing about the plan, which is when it was revealed to still be in the early stages.

“I wanted to get a little bit more information on it before I officially asked because I wanted to make sure that it’s a viable way to go for this,” said Williams. “If you go up Airport Road, instead of going straight to go to the airport, you make that right hand turn and it’s down near one of the sharper curves where the runway comes down.”

The idea has apparently already begun attracting interest, and could potentially become a successful attraction in the area.

“Once I get some better information and I get a chance to look at it, I would love to show you on a map what it could be and even get some climbers in there that are interested in it,” Williams continued.

“Because they said that it’s pretty good climbing and that we would get a following. There’s already some people interested in it and there’s some grant money available to do stuff like that. As we get a little more knowledge I’d be happy to share that information.”

More on Tuesday’s meeting of the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority Commission can be found here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvexplorer.com

Barn in Raleigh County

A gambrel-roofed barn greets the morning in Raleigh County, in the New River Gorge Region of southern West Virginia. Photo by Rick Burgess.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Little Bluestone Community Forest Project receives grant

Summers County, (Hinton News) - The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization established by American Water, recently announced five organizations in West Virginia, including the West Virginia Land Trust, have each received a 2022 Water and Environment Grant. The West Virginia Land Trust (WVLT) has been awarded $26,338 in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. With these grant funds in place, WVLT plans to acquire the property in the fall of this year. WVLT is leading the fundraising and land protection efforts to purchase 370 acres in Summers County for the purpose of creating a community...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County author to hold book signing in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, W.Va., (Hinton News) - Summers County author Heather Day Gilbert will be conducting a book signing at A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg, WV on October 7 from 6-8 PM. Heather is the award-winning author of 20 novels, and many of them are set in her native West Virginia. Heather will be selling books from her bestselling Barks & Beans Cafe cozy mystery series, which is set in Lewisburg, WV, her Hemlock Creek Suspense series, which is set near The Greenbrier Resort, as well as her latest Viking historical romance, To Love a Viking. The Barks & Beans Cafe is a six-book series featuring a fictional Lewisburg cafe where folks can pet shelter dogs...and where murder sometimes pays a visit. Some of the local highlights Heather has woven into her mysteries thus far include the West Virginia State Fair, the Greenbrier Resort, the caverns, the fall giant flea market, and the legend of the Greenbrier ghost. You can find all Heather's books and sign up for her newsletter updates at heatherdaygilbert.com. The post Summers County author to hold book signing in Lewisburg appeared first on The Hinton News.
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Tamarack hosts first-ever chili cook-off

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The competition was on at Tamarack on Saturday, August 27, 2022, as they hosted a chili cook-off. The event, called Chili, Brews, and Bands, is the first of its kind for Tamarack. Marketing Manager AJ Dennison said the event brought in people from all over the country including someone from Canada. […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Beaver, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
City
Beaver, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Lifestyle
Raleigh County, WV
Government
Lootpress

Discover West Virginia Waterfalls: Twin Falls Resort State Park

MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Among the winding roads and sprawling mountainscapes of Wyoming County can be found the vaguely secreted Twin Falls Resort State Park, a keystone attraction for areas such Pineville, Oceana, and beyond. Despite signage displayed for express purpose of guiding would-be guests and explorers to the...
MULLENS, WV
lootpress.com

Powerhouse near Beckley found eligible for national register

RALEIGH, WV (WV EXPLORER) — A landmark industrial building near Beckley, West Virginia, has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The former powerhouse for the Raleigh Coal & Coke Company—perhaps best known for the swastika motif that decorates its trim—was found eligible based on its architectural and industrial importance, according to Cody Straley of the State Historic Preservation Office.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County community impacted by recent flooding met with Manchin

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, August 26, 2022, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin visited several cities in Kanawha and Fayette Counties, such as Smithers, Hughes Creek and Point Lick Park, that were impacted by the recent flooding. “Gayle and I continue to pray for the West Virginia families and communities impacted by the flooding over the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Construction underway on Splashpad for Fayetteville Town Park

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Construction work got underway on Wednesday for a new Splashpad attraction planned for Fayetteville Town Park. As announced by the Town of Fayetteville on Thursday, workers and equipment are already actively making progress in the area toward a full installation of the Splashpad attraction. While...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Linus Travel
wvexplorer.com

Winona, WV, from Garvey House

The upper town of Winona appears in a photograph taken from the Garvey House Bed and Breakfast. The image is part of a larger panoramic photograph on display at the house.
WINONA, WV
Lootpress

WVDNR accepting applications for controlled deer hunts at four state parks this fall

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at four state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug. 31 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will be held on Sept. 1 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-16.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Boil Water Advisory issued for Route 3/Harper Road areas

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued effective immediately by the Beckley Water Company for the Route 3/Harper Road area. The advisory was issued Wednesday due to a broken main line, and pertains to WV Route 3/Harper Road westbound side only beginning at 2686 Harper Road and ending at 3058 Harper Road.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
wchstv.com

Storms may delay a few football games/events this evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After a few pleasantly warm but dry days across our area an approaching cold front has combined with a more humid airmass on this Friday to develop a line of showers and thunderstorms along and west of the Ohio River. This line is dropping to...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Community pays respects to fallen K-9 with procession

UPDATE (5:11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28): Members of law enforcement from around the region lined Rt. 25 during a procession for Charleston Police Department K-9 Axel, who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday night. The City of Nitro posted these photos, which show police and K-9 units paying their respects to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Sports complex planned for closed WVa mall department store

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A former mall department store building and an adjacent parking garage will become an $80 million sports complex under a plan unveiled Wednesday by leaders in West Virginia’s largest city. The Capital Sports Center would include a 10-lane aquatic center, an indoor turf field,...
CHARLESTON, WV
vaco.org

Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse

The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Beckley Firefighters and Police Officers battle it out in Boots vs. Badges

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local first responders traded out one uniform for another, one that came with cleats. Saturday evening on August 27, 2022, the Beckley Fire and Police Departments took to the diamond for some fun. All coming together to raise money for a good cause, muscular dystrophy. “Muscular dystrophy is the firefighter’s charity,” […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy