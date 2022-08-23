ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strafford, VT

Bear attacks woman on trail — until her dog’s barking saves her, Vermont officials say

By Julia Marnin
 5 days ago

A woman walking along a trail with her two dogs heard a loud noise — then saw a black bear barreling toward her before it attacked, wildlife officials in Vermont say.

If it weren’t for her barking Jack Russell Terrier , the attack may have lasted longer on Aug. 20 in Strafford, according to an Aug. 22 news release from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.

After the 61-year-old woman tripped on a nearby stone wall as the bear charged, it got on top of her and bit down on her left leg whilst scratching her body, the release says. Then, her terrier “intervened.”

The dog began barking at the bear, which apparently distracted the large mammal as it got off of the woman and appeared to zero in on the canine, according to the wildlife agency.

When the woman got up and began walking back down the trail with her dogs, the bear was out of sight and nowhere to be found, officials say.

When she got back to her home, she called 911 and a neighbor brought her to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, including a leg bite and scratches on her sides between two and nine inches in length, according to the release.

Wildlife officials responded to the site of the attack, which occurred on a trail located on the woman’s property, and determined a female bear with cubs likely became “surprised” and “provoked” when the woman and her dogs arrived, the release says.

“Bear attacks are extremely rare in Vermont,” agency bear biologist Jaclyn Comeau said in a statement.

Before this attack, there had only been three other bear attacks in Vermont, according to Comeau.

“At this time of year black bears are moving in family units and mothers will be protective of their cubs,” Comeau added. “If confronted by a bear it is essential to remain calm and back away slowly, and to fight back immediately if attacked.”

Officials were unable to find the bear during a search, the release says.

Comeau told McClatchy News in a statement that officials are no longer searching for the bear.

“All evidence indicates that this was a defensive attack that was caused by unique circumstances that allowed for a surprise close encounter between the victim and the bear,” Comeau added. “It was an isolated incident and we believe the bear poses no additional threat to human safety.”

Strafford is roughly 50 miles south of Montpelier.

