NHS doctor urges people to ‘beg, borrow or steal’ to go privately as health service at breaking point
A senior NHS consultant is urging people to “beg, borrow or steal” to pay for private treatment because the health service is “on the brink of disaster”.“From a safety point of view, my department is stretched beyond capacity. The same is true for almost every A&E in the UK at almost any given time,” Dr Emma Jones warned.Every day she saw evidence in her hospital and beyond that the whole NHS, not just accident and emergency, is at breaking point, she said.Analysis of the latest government figures suggests up to 500 people are dying every week in England because...
Department of Health offering free HIV, STD testing
Today is National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, a day for communities to work together for HIV/AIDS education, prevention, treatment and care.
Hepatitis B and Pregnancy
Like other forms of hepatitis, hepatitis B is a virus that can cause severe liver damage. Unfortunately, a third of the people who have hepatitis B fail to show any symptoms of the disease. (Doctors would say they are “asymptomatic.”) In fact, they may not even know they have it. The danger during pregnancy is that the virus can be easily transmitted to a child during the delivery. For this reason, all pregnant women should be tested for hepatitis B.
Alcohol and Hepatitis C
If you’ve been diagnosed with hepatitis C, your doctor has probably advised you to give up alcoholic beverages. For some people, this can be one of the most difficult lifestyle adjustments to make. But it’s also one of the most important. Several studies have shown that among people...
Dementia Risk in Seniors Varies With Type of Sedentary Behavior
FRIDAY, Aug. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For older adults, time spent watching television is associated with increased dementia risk, even after adjustment for confounding variables, including physical activity, according to a study published online Aug. 22 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. David A. Raichlen,...
Cholesterol Concentrations Improved in U.S. Adults From 2007 to 2018
FRIDAY, Aug. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — While lipid concentrations improved in the U.S. adult population from 2007 to 2018, there was variation in lipid control by race and ethnicity, according to a study published in the Aug. 23/30 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Rahul...
Hepatitis C and Clinical Trials
Clinical trials are the means by which new drugs and treatments are tested to determine if they work. They are the engine that drives progress in medicine. For patients who have run out of other options, clinical trials offer a last chance at a potentially effective therapy. In some cases, they provide access to research treatments before they are made widely available.
