It’s officially Game Week for Arizona, which on Saturday will visit San Diego State in the 2022 opener for both teams. This will be the first game played in Snapdragon Stadium, the Aztecs’ home field, which is a scaled-down version of the old Padres/Chargers stadium. That’s not all that’s different about SDSU, which blew out Arizona 38-14 last season.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO