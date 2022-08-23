Read full article on original website
5-star 2023 guard Kylie Marshall puts Arizona women’s basketball in her top 4
Arizona women’s basketball already has verbal pledges from ESPN’s ninth-ranked, tenth-ranked, and 20th-ranked players in the class of 2023. Can head coach Adia Barnes and her staff add No. 18, as well?. They appear to have a good chance after five-star shooting guard Kylie Marshall announced her top...
3-star Chandler safety Genesis Smith commits to Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats continued their strong recruitment of one of the best programs in the state, Chandler’s Hamilton High School, with another addition from the Huskies. On Saturday, 3-star safety Genesis Smith announced his commitment to the UA. Smith, who sits at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is another nice...
San Diego State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
It’s officially Game Week for Arizona, which on Saturday will visit San Diego State in the 2022 opener for both teams. This will be the first game played in Snapdragon Stadium, the Aztecs’ home field, which is a scaled-down version of the old Padres/Chargers stadium. That’s not all that’s different about SDSU, which blew out Arizona 38-14 last season.
Arizona volleyball sweeps opening day of Cactus Classic
There are certainly things that Arizona volleyball needs to improve on as the season progresses, but overall head coach Dave Rubio was pleased with his team’s opening-day sweep of Long Island and New Mexico State. The Wildcats dismissed both teams in straight sets with a 25-16, 25-10, 25-19 victory over LIU and a 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 defeat of NMSU.
Arizona volleyball overcomes uneven performance to win 3rd straight match
It was not an illustrious start for Arizona volleyball in their final match of the Cactus Classic. The Wildcats took a lead over Alabama State, but they could not keep the Hornets from repeatedly cutting into it. A strong second set helped propel Arizona to a straight-set victory (25-20, 25-8,...
