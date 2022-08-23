ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Coldwater drops football opener at Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals kicked off the 2022 high school football season with a 34-7 loss at Grand Ledge. The Comets scored in every quarter and collected 380 yards of total offense compared to 172 for the Cardinals. Grand Ledge kept Coldwater off the board until Zach Coffing’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in the game.
COLDWATER, MI
WWMT

Football Fever 2.0: Week 1 scores and highlights, Part 2

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its second half of the first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. The winners are in bold. Byron Center 34 Battle Creek Central 27 (OT) Concord 26 Climax-Scotts 28. Mendon 28 Martin 30. Gull Lake 0. Marshall...
KALAMAZOO, MI
northwoodsleague.com

A Letter From Growlers Owner Brian Colopy

Coming off of two seasons entrenched in COVID-19, the 2022 season was beyond crucial for us. We needed to make it one to remember. And looking back, it certainly was that. If you missed it, I could ramble off a series of stats, but the ones that matter the most are here:
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Eau Claire, MI
City
Bridgman, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Bloomingdale, MI
City
Mendon, MI
Mendon, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Marcellus, MI
WWMTCw

I-94 bridge to be demolished

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ground Game#American Football#Hornets#Mhsaa#Vicksburg Bulldog#Division
swmichigandining.com

The Tangy Crab (Kalamazoo)

Continuing my week of eating out alone while my family was gone, I was really in the mood for wings. We had a gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings but every time I’ve tried to order online, I get to the cart and it tells me wings are “unavailable.” I thought about just going and sitting at the bar but I wanted to get home. The Kalamazoo Growlers were playing for the Northwoods League championship that night on ESPN+ and I wanted to watch some of it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox17

Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Local Marketplace

Notice to Bidders Proposals will be received by the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County (RCKC), 3801 East Kilgore Road, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49001, until Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 10:15am at which time they will be publicly opened and read for the following: Bid # 2022-26: Guardrail Installation and Repair Proposals are to be submitted by email to purchasing@kalamazoocountyroads.com. The email subject line must have vendor name, bid number and date of opening clearly marked. The RCKC reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive irregularities and to award the proposal(s) they deem in the best interest of the RCKC. The proposal document is available online at www.kalamazoocountyroads.com; select the "Bids/RFPs" tab, where all current opportunities are posted, or contact the RCKC office. Please take notice the RCKC will be providing request for proposal opening meetings by telephonic conferencing or video conferencing, in a manner in which the vendors, general public and the members of the RCKC may participate. The following participation information will be used for all proposals at the designated time: Join Zoom Bid/RFP Opening To join by video conference: https://zoom.us/j/99532184728 Meeting ID: 995 3218 4728 OR To join by telephone: (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 995 3218 4728 Subscribe to our purchasing newsfeed, which is available on our website to receive automatic notice of vendor opportunities. If there are questions please contact Tara Hendricks, RCKC Administrative Assistant Operations, at (269) 381-3170, ext. 285 or by e-mail at thendricks@kalamazoocountyroads.com.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Airline to offer nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo

An airline is expanding its services for travelers in the Southwest Michigan region. Avelo Airlines on Thursday, Aug. 25, said it will offer a second nonstop Florida route from the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO). The addition will take passengers to Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport with introductory one-way...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy