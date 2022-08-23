Notice to Bidders Proposals will be received by the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County (RCKC), 3801 East Kilgore Road, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49001, until Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 10:15am at which time they will be publicly opened and read for the following: Bid # 2022-26: Guardrail Installation and Repair Proposals are to be submitted by email to purchasing@kalamazoocountyroads.com. The email subject line must have vendor name, bid number and date of opening clearly marked. The RCKC reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive irregularities and to award the proposal(s) they deem in the best interest of the RCKC. The proposal document is available online at www.kalamazoocountyroads.com; select the "Bids/RFPs" tab, where all current opportunities are posted, or contact the RCKC office. Please take notice the RCKC will be providing request for proposal opening meetings by telephonic conferencing or video conferencing, in a manner in which the vendors, general public and the members of the RCKC may participate. The following participation information will be used for all proposals at the designated time: Join Zoom Bid/RFP Opening To join by video conference: https://zoom.us/j/99532184728 Meeting ID: 995 3218 4728 OR To join by telephone: (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 995 3218 4728 Subscribe to our purchasing newsfeed, which is available on our website to receive automatic notice of vendor opportunities. If there are questions please contact Tara Hendricks, RCKC Administrative Assistant Operations, at (269) 381-3170, ext. 285 or by e-mail at thendricks@kalamazoocountyroads.com.

