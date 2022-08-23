Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Coldwater drops football opener at Grand Ledge
GRAND LEDGE, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals kicked off the 2022 high school football season with a 34-7 loss at Grand Ledge. The Comets scored in every quarter and collected 380 yards of total offense compared to 172 for the Cardinals. Grand Ledge kept Coldwater off the board until Zach Coffing’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in the game.
WWMT
Football Fever 2.0: Week 1 scores and highlights, Part 2
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its second half of the first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. The winners are in bold. Byron Center 34 Battle Creek Central 27 (OT) Concord 26 Climax-Scotts 28. Mendon 28 Martin 30. Gull Lake 0. Marshall...
MLive.com
Michigan State a three-touchdown favorite for opener vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING -- Michigan State begins the first game week of the 2022 season favored by more than three touchdowns against an in-state foe. The Spartans are 21.5-point favorites over Western Michigan as of Sunday evening, per VegasInsider. The two teams play on Friday night in East Lansing. Since the...
northwoodsleague.com
A Letter From Growlers Owner Brian Colopy
Coming off of two seasons entrenched in COVID-19, the 2022 season was beyond crucial for us. We needed to make it one to remember. And looking back, it certainly was that. If you missed it, I could ramble off a series of stats, but the ones that matter the most are here:
MLive.com
Principal-turned-athletic director Rodney Woods brings ‘We’ mentality to John Glenn
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI – Rodney Woods has some cleaning up to do in his new office. But he already owns the first piece of décor.
WWMTCw
I-94 bridge to be demolished
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
Crews free driver from vehicle following collision in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – Three people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash after one driver failed to yield at an intersection, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to an 8:59 a.m. report of an injury crash on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway.
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
Dangerous beach conditions and severe weather chances
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Monday evening.
WNDU
Crews preparing to pave Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Construction began Friday on Red Arrow Highway from Watervliet city limits to County Line Road. Crews are preparing ahead of time to pave the road on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Lane closures will be in place, and delays are expected.
Creepy, Abandoned Amusement Park Near Benton Harbor, Michigan up for Auction
As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement...
swmichigandining.com
The Tangy Crab (Kalamazoo)
Continuing my week of eating out alone while my family was gone, I was really in the mood for wings. We had a gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings but every time I’ve tried to order online, I get to the cart and it tells me wings are “unavailable.” I thought about just going and sitting at the bar but I wanted to get home. The Kalamazoo Growlers were playing for the Northwoods League championship that night on ESPN+ and I wanted to watch some of it.
Fox17
Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
Kalamazoo County sheriff: Six arrested for soliciting teens online
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says its task force that targets people soliciting sex from teens online has arrested six more men, including a Portage school bus driver.
3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
1 dead, 2 hurt including child in Portage shooting
One person is dead and two people were hurt in a Friday night shooting in Portage.
MLive.com
Notice to Bidders Proposals will be received by the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County (RCKC), 3801 East Kilgore Road, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49001, until Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 10:15am at which time they will be publicly opened and read for the following: Bid # 2022-26: Guardrail Installation and Repair Proposals are to be submitted by email to purchasing@kalamazoocountyroads.com. The email subject line must have vendor name, bid number and date of opening clearly marked. The RCKC reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive irregularities and to award the proposal(s) they deem in the best interest of the RCKC. The proposal document is available online at www.kalamazoocountyroads.com; select the "Bids/RFPs" tab, where all current opportunities are posted, or contact the RCKC office. Please take notice the RCKC will be providing request for proposal opening meetings by telephonic conferencing or video conferencing, in a manner in which the vendors, general public and the members of the RCKC may participate. The following participation information will be used for all proposals at the designated time: Join Zoom Bid/RFP Opening To join by video conference: https://zoom.us/j/99532184728 Meeting ID: 995 3218 4728 OR To join by telephone: (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 995 3218 4728 Subscribe to our purchasing newsfeed, which is available on our website to receive automatic notice of vendor opportunities. If there are questions please contact Tara Hendricks, RCKC Administrative Assistant Operations, at (269) 381-3170, ext. 285 or by e-mail at thendricks@kalamazoocountyroads.com.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Airline to offer nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo
An airline is expanding its services for travelers in the Southwest Michigan region. Avelo Airlines on Thursday, Aug. 25, said it will offer a second nonstop Florida route from the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO). The addition will take passengers to Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport with introductory one-way...
1 charged after 4 shot behind Paw Paw bar
A Vicksburg man has been charged after four people were shot behind a Paw Paw bar on Aug. 16.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Battle Creek
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Battle Creek Monday morning.
