Wausau, WI

Wausau area births, Aug. 23

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jamie and Meghan Slott announce the birth of their son Noah Oliver, born at 8:34 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022. Noah weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Yee Xiong and La Vang announce the birth of their son Marvelous Muaj Hmoo, born at 2:32 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022. Marvelous weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Jeremy and Christine Jonas announce the birth of their daughter McKenna Arlayne, born at 6:12 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022. McKenna weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Brian Zahurones and Jenna Wierschke announce the birth of their son Bennington Douglas, born at 3:16 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022. Bennington weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

