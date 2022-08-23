ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads guilty to DUI, faces jail time

By Nexstar Media Wire, Amy Larson
 5 days ago

NAPA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleaded guilty to DUI causing injury Tuesday morning in Northern California.

Paul Pelosi was sentenced by Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga to serve five days in jail, pay more than $6,000 in fines, and enroll in a three-month-long DUI class. Paul Pelosi did not appear in the courtroom. His defense attorney, Amanda Bevins, appeared in court for him and submitted his plea in writing.

Nancy Pelosi was traveling on the East Coast when her husband was arrested May 28.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was driving on Highway 29 near Oakville Cross Road when his Porsche was hit by a Jeep. California Highway Patrol officers blamed Pelosi for causing the crash, saying he was under the influence of alcohol.

“His eyes appeared red/watery, he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. CHP determined Mr. Pelosi was the proximate cause of the collision,” the officer wrote in an arrest report.

The Jeep driver was injured in the wreck.

When the CHP officer asked Paul Pelosi for his driver’s license, he handed the officer his license and an 11-99 Foundation membership card, according to the arrest report. The 11-99 Foundation is a scholarship fund that provided more than $42 million in support of CHP families, according to its website. 11-99 is a radio code used by CHP officers and dispatchers that means “officer needs assistance.”

A blood sample was taken from Paul Pelosi two hours after the crash.

“Mr. Pelosi’s blood sample had a .082% blood alcohol content,” prosecutors wrote. It is illegal to drive in California with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08% or more.

Paul Pelosi was booked into jail after the crash and was released just a few hours later. It’s unclear when he will begin serving his five-day jail sentence.

