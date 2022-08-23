ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Charles Rettig
SFGate

Yes, Texans actually pay more in taxes than Californians do

Texas politicians and CEOs often tout the state as "low-tax" because workers here aren't forced to pay the local government a percentage of their income, in contrast to places like California. However, recently resurfaced data shows that may only apply if you're a wealthy resident here. A popular post recently shared on Reddit's main economic forum displayed a graphic that explained how Texans actually pay more in taxes than Californians do, unless those Texans are in the top one percent of all earners.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy