Kanye West will not face charges in alleged altercation with fan in L.A.: report

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Rapper Kanye West will not face charges for an incident in which he allegedly punched a fan outside a Downtown Los Angeles hotel in January.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said in a statement to TMZ , “After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

According to Fox 11 , in the early morning hours of Jan. 13, a fan approached West, who was coming out of Soho Warehouse and asked for an autograph. A heated exchange occurred between the two and the rapper allegedly punched the fan and knocked him to the ground.

Video obtained by TMZ showed the rapper yelling at someone, “get away from me” as another man is seen lying on the ground. A woman, who the outlet reported was his cousin, was seen trying to calm him down, telling him, “I am your family. Give me your hand.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said a police report was filed and that the incident was being investigated as a possible misdemeanor battery. No arrests or citations were made in the incident.

