Grand Rapids, MI

98.7 WFGR

New Summer Dance Festival Is This Weekend in Grand Rapids

A first-of-its-kind Summer Dance Festival with food trucks and Michigan-made beer is this weekend in Grand Rapids!. Grand Rapids Ballet Company Hosts First Summer Dance Festival August 26 & 27. In 2022, Grand Rapids Ballet Company is celebrating it's 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, they are hosting the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!

What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
98.7 WFGR

Things You’ll See at ArtPrize in Downtown Grand Rapids

ArtPrize kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday, September 15th and will run through Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The independent international art competition celebrates artists working in all medium from anywhere in the world. There are several things you will see on the streets of downtown Grand Rapids during...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Original West Michigan highway gets new life

A former highway along the coast of Lake Michigan will have a tribute to its historical significance. The Ottawa County Department of Strategic Impact teamed up with Holland-based historian Blaine Knoll to commemorate the West Michigan Pike, a highway that previously ran from Michigan City, Indiana, to Mackinaw City, Michigan.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
#Grand River#Art Festival#Local Life#Localevent#Downtown Grand#Dgri#Lunosol Design#Blvisuals
98.7 WFGR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022

It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Grand Rapids Breakaway music festival ends with a whimper after rain delay

Expectations were high headed into the Breakaway music festival as many popular artists were scheduled to rock the stage and make everyone dance the night away. Day one of Breakaway featured rising star Yung Gravy, popular DJs Two Friends and the main event of the evening The Chainsmokers playing all their hits for the crowd.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Harbor 31 Development aims to redefine Muskegon Lake shoreline

City of Muskegon officials and developers Thursday will break ground on a new, $120 million development on Muskegon Lake. The new, “sprawling” Harbor 31 Development is designed to redefine how people access Muskegon Lake. The project, located at 650 Terrace St., includes a new hotel, retail and office...
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.

Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo River cleanup

KALAMAZOO, MI – Volunteers can help clean up the Kalamazoo River. The “Krazy for the Kazoo” river clean up is Saturday, Aug. 27, the city of Kalamazoo said. The event is in partnership with the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council. Volunteers will mostly walk along the shore, cleaning...
KALAMAZOO, MI
whtc.com

Good Things Along The Lakeshore

Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. Aviation Day brings community to West Michigan Regional Airport.
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

