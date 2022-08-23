Read full article on original website
New Summer Dance Festival Is This Weekend in Grand Rapids
A first-of-its-kind Summer Dance Festival with food trucks and Michigan-made beer is this weekend in Grand Rapids!. Grand Rapids Ballet Company Hosts First Summer Dance Festival August 26 & 27. In 2022, Grand Rapids Ballet Company is celebrating it's 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, they are hosting the...
Special 60th Anniversary Show for Grand Haven’s Music Fountains
For generations, people have been heading to Grand Haven to stare at Dewey Hill just after dusk each night. They wait patiently for a single stream of water to shoot up in the air and make the announcement: "Good Evening and welcome, I am the Grand Haven Musical Fountain." How...
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
Claims of broken promises and unpaid vendors surround last weekend's Cannabis Carnival in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Controversy surrounding a marijuana event that went live in Muskegon last weekend. A number of vendors and attendees of the Saturnalia Cannabis Carnival told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they were growing increasingly frustrated with organizers. While some vendors were paid, others said they received only partial...
Cider Fest Set As Local Winery & Restaurant Celebrates 50 Years
Running a restaurant is a tough business, so anytime someone can make it successful for any amount of time is impressive. But one West Michigan's history goes back 50 years, and they're set to celebrate it. Crane's began as a simple farm back in 1916 when the Crane family bought...
28th Street Metro Cruise welcomes back car lovers this weekend
WYOMING, MI - The 28th Street Metro Cruise is again expected to draw a crowd this weekend to see an array of cars rolling through the bustling thoroughfare for more than a dozen miles. The Wyoming-Kentwood Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 17th annual event that kicks off Friday, Aug....
Things You’ll See at ArtPrize in Downtown Grand Rapids
ArtPrize kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday, September 15th and will run through Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The independent international art competition celebrates artists working in all medium from anywhere in the world. There are several things you will see on the streets of downtown Grand Rapids during...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Original West Michigan highway gets new life
A former highway along the coast of Lake Michigan will have a tribute to its historical significance. The Ottawa County Department of Strategic Impact teamed up with Holland-based historian Blaine Knoll to commemorate the West Michigan Pike, a highway that previously ran from Michigan City, Indiana, to Mackinaw City, Michigan.
Hotel of tiny homes coming to Muskegon’s Lakeside district following commission approval
MUSKEGON, MI -- Anyone who has wondered what it’s like to live in a tiny house can find out firsthand at a new “hotel” that’s coming to Muskegon. The Tiny Digs village of 10 tiny homes will be set up in the city’s Lakeside district for use as short-term lodging.
CeCe Peniston Set To Headline Grand Rapids Community Concert
R&B and Pop superstar CeCe Peniston has been announced as the headliner for the first ever 'One Community' West Michigan Concert. The concert is part of the 'One Community West MI' day of events on Saturday, September 17th at the Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. Who is performing in...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022
It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
thecollegiatelive.com
Grand Rapids Breakaway music festival ends with a whimper after rain delay
Expectations were high headed into the Breakaway music festival as many popular artists were scheduled to rock the stage and make everyone dance the night away. Day one of Breakaway featured rising star Yung Gravy, popular DJs Two Friends and the main event of the evening The Chainsmokers playing all their hits for the crowd.
wgvunews.org
Harbor 31 Development aims to redefine Muskegon Lake shoreline
City of Muskegon officials and developers Thursday will break ground on a new, $120 million development on Muskegon Lake. The new, “sprawling” Harbor 31 Development is designed to redefine how people access Muskegon Lake. The project, located at 650 Terrace St., includes a new hotel, retail and office...
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids area veterans group finds a new home
Hero's Corner held their first meeting in April at Marge's Donut Den in Wyoming. Since then, the drop-in center for veterans has found a place to call their own.
Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.
Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
Wear White & Be Fancy: This Traveling Dinner Party, Le Dîner en Blanc, is Coming to Grand Rapids in September
You do not understand how excited I am to see this coming to Grand Rapids. One of my mother's close friends is a member and invited my mother to this exclusive all-while attired dinner in a secret location. Le Dîner en Blanc is coming to Grand Rapids in September!
Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo River cleanup
KALAMAZOO, MI – Volunteers can help clean up the Kalamazoo River. The “Krazy for the Kazoo” river clean up is Saturday, Aug. 27, the city of Kalamazoo said. The event is in partnership with the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council. Volunteers will mostly walk along the shore, cleaning...
Fish dying in droves in Ionia County creek
The creek's picturesque view is currently being ruined by a strong stench of dead fish. People who live nearby say this die-off has been going on for nearly a week.
whtc.com
Good Things Along The Lakeshore
Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. Aviation Day brings community to West Michigan Regional Airport.
