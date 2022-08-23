Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Family of 7 escapes house fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A family is safe but unable to stay in their home after a fire Thursday night. The Charleston Fire Department was sent to a call at 1018 Division St. on the evening of August 25. The fire appears to have begun in the attic. Smoke...
newschannel20.com
Man to spend decade in prison for drive by shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man will spend more than a decade behind bars on a weapons charge. Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy says Corlando Lewis fired shots from a vehicle on April 4, 2021. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street.
newschannel20.com
Man sentenced for attacking people with hammer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man has been sentenced for attacking people with a hammer. Timothy Sutton was charged with domestic battery after he attacked two people with a hammer on Feb. 24, 2022. Evidence was presented in court that Sutton was swinging the hammer as the two...
newschannel20.com
Balloons launching over Lincoln this weekend
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Hot air balloons are returning to the skies over Lincoln. The event will be Friday and Saturday. There will be over 30 balloons launching at various times throughout the weekend. Friday Evening (Approx. 6:00/6:15 p.m.) Saturday Morning (Approx. 6:15/6:30 a.m.) Saturday Evening (Approx. 6:00/6:15 p.m.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Pepper spray used to break up fight at MacArthur High
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A school in Decatur was placed on a soft lockdown Friday after a fight. Officials with MacArthur High School (MHS) say the fight happened in the morning between six students. An ambulance was called to the school as pepper spray was used to break up...
newschannel20.com
Man sentenced to over 6 years for choking victim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man was sentenced to six and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for domestic battery. Prosecutors say that on May 7, 2021, Pierre Miller got into an argument with the victim. Miller then choked the victim. Miller then threw the...
newschannel20.com
Fighting Illini football win season opener 38-6 over Wyoming
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - We've been without college football for too long and finally the season is upon us in Champaign-Urbana. For the second year in a row, Illinois opens the season in week zero hosting their opponent. On Saturday that was Wyoming. "I was really excited to see how...
newschannel20.com
FNR Week 1: Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains
Starting off the season in the Sangamo Conference for week one of Friday Night Rivals, we're in Cardinals territory as Pleasant Plains hosts Maroa-Forsyth. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of...
Comments / 0