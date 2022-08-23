ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

TX will plug 800 abandoned oil and gas wells, funded by $25M federal infrastructure grant

AUSTIN, Texas — This story has been edited for length - Texas will plug 800 abandoned oil and gas wells, funded by $25 million federal infrastructure grant. Texas will begin plugging about 800 abandoned oil and gas wells this fall, the state’s oil and gas agency said, after receiving an initial $25 million grant from a program included in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Overnight storm brings major flooding at Brushy Creek in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Heavy rainfall overnight brought major flooding, road closures, and low water crossing closures in south central Williamson County. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning that was in effect until 12:30 a.m. Sunday. CBS Austin chief meteorologist Chikage Windler found this downed tree...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
CBS Austin

Child dies after being left in hot car outside elementary school

MISSION, Texas - A child died inside a hot car in an elementary school parking lot in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday afternoon. La Joya Independent School District confirmed that the child was found unresponsive inside the vehicle in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, Texas.
MISSION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy