Douglas County, CO

highlandsranchherald.net

Parker police replace plate-reading cameras

The Parker Police Department recently purchased two new cameras used to automatically read license plates throughout the town, according to an Aug. 22 presentation to town council. The cameras, which are attached to two patrol cars, constantly snap photos of license plates within view and compare the plate information to...
PARKER, CO
2022 sees strong residential and business growth in Parker

The Town of Parker is on par to see stronger growth compared to last year, according to a presentation from staff during an Aug. 26 work session. So far, there has been a 32% rise in single family residence permits compared to last year, said John Fussa, director of community development.
PARKER, CO

