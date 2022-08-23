Read full article on original website
Related
highlandsranchherald.net
Parker police replace plate-reading cameras
The Parker Police Department recently purchased two new cameras used to automatically read license plates throughout the town, according to an Aug. 22 presentation to town council. The cameras, which are attached to two patrol cars, constantly snap photos of license plates within view and compare the plate information to...
highlandsranchherald.net
Timeline unclear for release of body camera footage from Englewood police shooting
More than a month has passed since Colorado Community Media requested release of body camera footage from Englewood police officers involved in a July 24 shooting that left one unarmed man dead. Matthew Neal Mitchell, 22, was shot and killed as police engaged in a shootout with his brother —...
highlandsranchherald.net
2022 sees strong residential and business growth in Parker
The Town of Parker is on par to see stronger growth compared to last year, according to a presentation from staff during an Aug. 26 work session. So far, there has been a 32% rise in single family residence permits compared to last year, said John Fussa, director of community development.
Comments / 1