'Queen Approved' U.K. CBD Brand Trip Raises $12M
UK CBD brand, TRIP, announced a $12 million investment supported by entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors, including Maria Raga, the former CEO of Depop, and Christian Angermeyer, founder of Apeiron Investment Group. This latest round of funding will support the brand’s continued growth in the United States and across the...
