Sen. Warner continues tour across SW Virginia communities

(WJHL) — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) proceeded to tour southwest Virginia on Tuesday, even scheduling some stops in the New River Valley before he moves on to Southside on Wednesday.

The three-day event launched Monday, Aug. 22 with Warner’s first stop in Wise at the St. Mary’s Health Wagon to gain a firsthand look at the dental and eye care services offered by the M7 Move Mountains Medical Mission event.

After the tour, Warner participated in a roundtable discussion with rural health care leaders and presented $1.2 million in federal funding he secured to be used toward the future Health Wagon dental clinic in Wise.

The senator spoke with eighth graders at Ridgeview Middle School in Clintwood later Monday morning before joining superintendents from Bristol, Norton, Wise, Buchanan, Dickenson and Scott counties to discuss his efforts to extend school lunch flexibilities and high-speed internet access for students.

Warner then traveled to Pilgrim’s Knob Monday afternoon to look at the damage caused by recent flooding in Buchanan County. He joined representatives from the U.S. Army Corp, the United Way of Southwest Virginia, and the county to discuss the recovery process and future efforts to improve flooding resiliency.

After that, Warner spoke with community leaders and officials in Richlands regarding an update to recent bills that aim to reduce consumer goods and prescription drug prices, improve the state’s access to high-speed internet and restore manufacturing jobs.

He concluded Monday with a visit to Lebanon to speak with leaders representing Dickenson, Wise and Russell counties. The discussion was regarding an abandoned mine land in the Coal Counties of Southwest Virginia.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Warner visited Abingdon to speak with community leaders of the town and county regarding economic development, food security and inflation. Warner also recognized the Abingdon Town Council for its response throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the mid-day hours on Tuesday, Warner was set to sit with the mayor of Marion and Smyth County officials, as well as leaders from Marion, Chilhowie, and Rural Retreat regarding local workforce development, downtown revitalization efforts, supply chain issues, and inflation.

Warner is also planning to visit Independence on Tuesday afternoon to speak with area leaders regarding the afore-mentioned topics.

Warner’s Tuesday visits will conclude on Tuesday in Galax, where he will tour God’s Storehouse Soup Kitchen, a local non-profit that helps those experiencing homelessness, foster children, and those living with addiction. He is expected to present $500,000 in federal funding to the organization.

Then, the senator’s three-day tour will end on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with visits in Stuart, Danville, South Boston, and Keysville, with local and state leaders set to join him at various stops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.