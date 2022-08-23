ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get this Apple Watch alternative for less than $60 on Amazon

By Amanda Reed
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
Smartwatches are a great way to look at the time, send messages, and get health insights while keeping your phone in your pocket. The Amazfit Bip U Pro, a far more affordable alternative to the Apple Watch, is on sale for $56.99 on Amazon, down from $69.99. Soon the summer heat will break, but you won’t, and an Amazfit lets you track your continued fall training.

We’ve previously reviewed the Bip U Pro and praised it for its accurate fitness metrics recording. A voice assistant and GPS are built-in, meaning you can ask Alexa about the best running routes and promptly take them. More than 60 sports modes help you exercise at your athletic level—from running novice to marathon marvel—and health-tracking lets you collect heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress, sleep quality, and more. The watch is as light as a feather at 31 grams, but its intelligence stings like a bee—you can even control the camera of your smartphone from it. And, a 9-day battery life means it doesn’t stop to rest, just like you on a three-mile run.

If you’re not looking for a smartwatch but want a dedicated fitness tracker with long battery life, the Amazfit Band 7 —which we are thoroughly reviewing, alongside the T-Rex 2, so check back in the coming month—lasts for 18 days on a single charge and includes double the amount of sports modes. It’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters, can simultaneously read heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels with one tap, and is currently $44.99 (with $5 off coupon clicked).

Don’t spend too much time debating on this deal—some of these smart watches will be back to their retail prices when the clock strikes midnight.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Watches#Smartphone#The Apple Watch#The Bip U Pro
Popular Science

Save 25 percent on this EGO yard-care combo from Amazon

The lush lawn you spent all summer carefully preening and perfecting will still need plenty of love and care as we enter fall. Keep your garden edges clean and blow any pesky leaves out of your yard and sidewalk with this weed whacker/leaf blower package from EGO Power+, on sale for $249, down $80.99 from its initial $329.99 price. That’s like paying for a leaf blower and getting a weed whacker for free.
SHOPPING
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Popular Science

