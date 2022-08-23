Read full article on original website
Body found in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
Luzerne County girl fatally shot
Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m. Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound...
Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Unidentified Monroe County Arsonist Still At Large
On August 22, a Peterbilt dump truck was set on fire by an unidentified suspect at approximately 12:20 AM. The Pocono Township Police are seeking help from the community in identifying the criminal.
skooknews.com
Teen Found with Gunshot Wound to Head in Luzerne County, 17-Year-Old Charged with Homicide
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 17-year-old male in Luzerne County with homicide after a teen was found with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, on Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM, The Pennsylvania State Police, Hazleton Station received a call to investigate a shooting at 14 Sand Hollow Drive, Butler Township, Luzerne County, where a 17-year-old Female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her head.
Woman gets 1 to 2 years on gun charge in 2009 Pennsylvania state trooper death
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison in the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Monroe County Child Predator Sentenced For 20 Years
Photo provided by Monroe County Crime Watch Pa; Pocono Township Police. Scott A. Grant received a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, as well as a lifetime registration on the sex offender list, known as Megan's Law.
WFMZ-TV Online
Employee charged with arson in Estes trucking company fire in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP., Pa. -- A man is behind bars after police said he set a fire that heavily damaged a trucking business in Carbon County Wednesday night. Anthony Dick, 39, of Lehighton was arrested and charged with arson and risking a catastrophe. He's an employee of Estes Express Lines, where...
Spots open for concealed carry seminar
Bloomsburg, Pa. — There are still spots open for a free concealed carry and gun safety seminar being held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this Wednesday, but time is running out to register. State Rep. Dave Millard is hosting the seminar, which will also include information on how the Castle Doctrine affects the rights of gun owners, as well as safety measures to keep in mind during an active shooter situation. Speakers include Columbia County Sheriff Tim Chamberlain, District Attorney Tom Leipold, and Deputy Sheriff Earl "Skip" Mordan. The event will take place at Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. in the Industrial Arts building. To register, visit here.
Times News
Slatington man charged with theft
A Slatington man has been charged with stealing a license plate on Aug. 11, according to state police. Police said Thomas Czonstka, 57, stole the plate from a parked vehicle owned by an Emmaus woman on Pfeiffer Circle in Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County.
Times News
Carbon crashes
• State police at Bethlehem reported investigating a two-vehicle crash along Route 873 in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County, at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 22. Troopers said Carl Brown, 58, of Palmerton, driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, was northbound and stopped for traffic when his vehicle was hit in the rear by a 2005 Buick Lacrosse driven by Justin S. Patire, 21, of Lansford. No injuries were reported.
Times News
Schuylkill County break-ins investigated
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported two burglaries at Schuylkill County locations. • Two speakers were stolen from a church on East Chestnut Street in Hegins Township between Friday and Saturday. Police said the speakers are valued at $400. Troopers did not identify the church involved. • Troopers responded Saturday...
WOLF
Police investigating after human remains found in Luzerne Co. Saturday
Plymouth Township (Luzerne County) - Human remains, the Luzerne County Coroner's Office says belong to an adult man, were found over an embankment near McDonald Street Saturday evening. Officials found the remains around 5:25 p.m. and transported them to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was conducted Sunday morning,...
CBS News
Man stabs, critically injures father in Northampton County
PALMER, Pa. (CBS) -- A 29-year-old son stabbed his 60-year-old father several times in Northampton County and then fled the scene Saturday night, Palmer Township Police say. Police responded to the 900 block of Mine Lane Road at 10:30 p.m. where they found Joseph Rizzolino on his front porch suffering multiple stab wounds.
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-29
According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. Pennsylvania State | On August 30, Local Utility will conduct Utility Work on Interstate 80 between Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) and Exit 308 (Prospect Avenue) in East Stroudsburg Borough. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 PM To 05:30 AM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. Traffic can expect rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages for utility line crossing work. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. Local Utility expects to complete work on August 31.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Port Carbon Man Who Failed to Appear for Court Appearance
Schuylkill County detectives are attempting to located man that failed to appear for his court appearance. According to Schuylkill County Detectives and Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake's office, they are attempting to locate Timothy Burke, 29, of Port Carbon. Burke is described as a male, 5 feet 7...
Times News
Schuylkill crashes
State police report the following crashes in Schuylkill County. • A one-vehicle crash happened Tuesday along Peach Mountain Road in Norwegian Township. Troopers said Lynn M. Barber, 65, of St. Clair, was driving a Ford Focus northbound when her vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole. Barber had minor injuries and was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital East, Pottsville, police said.
Times News
Driver flees turnpike crash, police say
An Albrightsville man was cited after fleeing a crash Wednesday on the turnpike in Carbon County. Brandon Castaldo, 30, and Christopher W. Robbins, 49, of Danville were driving southbound in East Penn Township when Castaldo passed a tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of the road, police said. Castaldo then went back on the road and slowed in front of Robbins, whose Mack truck rear-ended Castaldo’s pickup truck, police said. Castaldo left the scene of the accident, but was later found by police.
Prison sentence caps 13-year prosecution related to trooper’s slaying, DA says
A Monroe County judge Friday handed down a prison sentence for a woman accused of buying a firearm and leaving it with a Palmer Township man who later kidnapped his son and killed a Pennsylvania State Police trooper, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said. Emily Joy Gross’ sentence...
Times News
Schuylkill business victim of fraud
A Schuylkill County business lost almost $5,000 in a credit card fraud, police say. State police reported that 43 fraudulent purchases, totaling $4,808.10, were made on Keystoker Inc.’s credit card from May 13 to Aug. 11, the day the alleged fraud was reported. Keystoker is in North Manheim Township.
