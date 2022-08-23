ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tobyhanna, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Body found in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Luzerne County girl fatally shot

Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m. Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton man charged in Estes fire

Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
LEHIGHTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Tobyhanna, PA
City
Pocono Summit, PA
City
Mount Pocono, PA
skooknews.com

Teen Found with Gunshot Wound to Head in Luzerne County, 17-Year-Old Charged with Homicide

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 17-year-old male in Luzerne County with homicide after a teen was found with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, on Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM, The Pennsylvania State Police, Hazleton Station received a call to investigate a shooting at 14 Sand Hollow Drive, Butler Township, Luzerne County, where a 17-year-old Female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her head.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
NorthcentralPA.com

Spots open for concealed carry seminar

Bloomsburg, Pa. — There are still spots open for a free concealed carry and gun safety seminar being held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this Wednesday, but time is running out to register. State Rep. Dave Millard is hosting the seminar, which will also include information on how the Castle Doctrine affects the rights of gun owners, as well as safety measures to keep in mind during an active shooter situation. Speakers include Columbia County Sheriff Tim Chamberlain, District Attorney Tom Leipold, and Deputy Sheriff Earl "Skip" Mordan. The event will take place at Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. in the Industrial Arts building. To register, visit here.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times News

Slatington man charged with theft

A Slatington man has been charged with stealing a license plate on Aug. 11, according to state police. Police said Thomas Czonstka, 57, stole the plate from a parked vehicle owned by an Emmaus woman on Pfeiffer Circle in Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County.
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Carbon crashes

• State police at Bethlehem reported investigating a two-vehicle crash along Route 873 in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County, at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 22. Troopers said Carl Brown, 58, of Palmerton, driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, was northbound and stopped for traffic when his vehicle was hit in the rear by a 2005 Buick Lacrosse driven by Justin S. Patire, 21, of Lansford. No injuries were reported.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County break-ins investigated

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported two burglaries at Schuylkill County locations. • Two speakers were stolen from a church on East Chestnut Street in Hegins Township between Friday and Saturday. Police said the speakers are valued at $400. Troopers did not identify the church involved. • Troopers responded Saturday...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Prison
WOLF

Police investigating after human remains found in Luzerne Co. Saturday

Plymouth Township (Luzerne County) - Human remains, the Luzerne County Coroner's Office says belong to an adult man, were found over an embankment near McDonald Street Saturday evening. Officials found the remains around 5:25 p.m. and transported them to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was conducted Sunday morning,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Man stabs, critically injures father in Northampton County

PALMER, Pa. (CBS) -- A 29-year-old son stabbed his 60-year-old father several times in Northampton County and then fled the scene Saturday night, Palmer Township Police say. Police responded to the 900 block of Mine Lane Road at 10:30 p.m. where they found Joseph Rizzolino on his front porch suffering multiple stab wounds.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-29

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. Pennsylvania State | On August 30, Local Utility will conduct Utility Work on Interstate 80 between Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) and Exit 308 (Prospect Avenue) in East Stroudsburg Borough. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 PM To 05:30 AM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. Traffic can expect rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages for utility line crossing work. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. Local Utility expects to complete work on August 31.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Times News

Schuylkill crashes

State police report the following crashes in Schuylkill County. • A one-vehicle crash happened Tuesday along Peach Mountain Road in Norwegian Township. Troopers said Lynn M. Barber, 65, of St. Clair, was driving a Ford Focus northbound when her vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole. Barber had minor injuries and was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital East, Pottsville, police said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Driver flees turnpike crash, police say

An Albrightsville man was cited after fleeing a crash Wednesday on the turnpike in Carbon County. Brandon Castaldo, 30, and Christopher W. Robbins, 49, of Danville were driving southbound in East Penn Township when Castaldo passed a tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of the road, police said. Castaldo then went back on the road and slowed in front of Robbins, whose Mack truck rear-ended Castaldo’s pickup truck, police said. Castaldo left the scene of the accident, but was later found by police.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill business victim of fraud

A Schuylkill County business lost almost $5,000 in a credit card fraud, police say. State police reported that 43 fraudulent purchases, totaling $4,808.10, were made on Keystoker Inc.’s credit card from May 13 to Aug. 11, the day the alleged fraud was reported. Keystoker is in North Manheim Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy