Candidate filing deadline approaches in Emmitsburg

Buy Now The sign welcoming visitors to Emmitsburg on West Main Street. Staff file photo by Bill Green

Two commissioner seats are up for election in the town of Emmitsburg, and Friday is the deadline for candidates to file. The terms of Commissioners TJ Burns and Frank Davis are set to expire in October. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Frank Davis and Mark Long were registered to run in the election, according to the town’s website.

Candidates must file a written application for candidacy with the town clerk by 4 p.m. Friday. The write-in candidate deadline is Sept. 20 at noon.