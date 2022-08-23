Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Police: Albany man arrested, found with loaded gun
An Albany man has been arrested after police said he was found with an illegally possessed handgun. The Albany Police Department said Kirkland Wright, 35, was arrested on August 26.
wamc.org
Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition
Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
6 people injured in overnight Albany shooting
Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills.
14-year-old shot and killed in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14-year-old male was shot and killed in Lansingburgh, according to Troy Police. Police responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 151 6th Avenue. There, police found one victim, a 14-year-old male, with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was […]
Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
Cohoes man arrested on drug charges in Albany
A Cohoes man has been arrested for allegedly possessing drugs in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Ricardo Plowden, 45, was arrested after a short foot chase on August 24.
Traffic Stop In Malta Leads To DWI, Multiple Felony Charges For 35-Year-Old
What began as a traffic stop on a stretch of the New York Thruway ended with a 35-year-old man behind bars, facing multiple felony charges, authorities said. State police in Saratoga County stopped Albany resident James Delessio just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, as he drove on I-87 in the town of Malta.
informnny.com
13 injured after van crash on New York State Thruway
ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens. After an investigation, police found that a 14-passenger van lost control,...
WRGB
Albany PD arrest man possessing and selling drugs on Robin Street
Albany, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 around 6:10 p.m., Albany detectives attempted to stop a man on Robin Street near Sherman Street as part of a narcotics investigation. As detectives approached him, the man ran from detectives on foot, throwing a paper bag in the process.
NYSP: Queensbury man arrested for illegally living in home
New York State Police have arrested a man who was reportedly living in a Fort Ann home without the homeowner's permission. Steven Miller, 46, of Queensbury, was arrested on August 20.
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
WNYT
Rensselaer man faces murder charges in Albany
ALBANY – Amir Powell says he wasn’t at all shocked when 26-year-old Iaeir Robinson was charged with murdering his sister, because he suspected Robinson all along. “She was a really loving person,” Amir Powell said of his sister, “She wouldn’t ever hurt anyone. She had so many ambitions and goals and her life was just starting when things were just getting good. It’s just really hurtful for everyone.”
Schenectady landlord fined over $600K for code violations
A Schenectady landlord has been fined over $600,000. According to Schenectady officials, Al Haqq, LLC was found guilty in Schenectady City Court of multiple code violations at eight different properties.
Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man
Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
WNYT
Campaign sign thief caught on camera in Lake George
Theft of campaign signs has been going on as long as campaigns themselves. However, these days, the thieves don’t know when they’re being watched. Check this video out from Lake George. Pete and Denice Spinosa got tired of their lawn signs and flags being stolen from their Truesdale Road property. So they installed a trail camera and caught a woman in the act.
Albany man facing multiple charges after traffic stop
An Albany man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Malta. New York State Police said James Delessio Jr., 35, was arrested on August 20.
Delanson man accused of trying to steal house siding
A Delanson man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal siding from someone's property. New York State Police said James Dashnaw, 51, was arrested on August 20.
Albany man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing cocaine base. The United States Attorney’s Office said Wakeem Ricks, 31, pleaded guilty on August 25. As part of his guilty plea, Ricks admitted that he sold cocaine base to another person on four different occasions in Albany in September […]
iBerkshires.com
Olde Forge Owner Says Restaurant Will Recover from Sunday Fire
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The popular Old Forge restaurant on Route 7 suffered severe damage in the rear of the building from a fire late Sunday morning. There is damage in the salad bar and back of the building but owner Kirk Grippo said the eatery is going to be back open as soon as possible.
WNYT
Albany man sentenced in motel homicide
An Albany man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a murder last year. Serieon Bankston received 19 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Bankston shot and killed Shawn Terry at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany last September. He pleaded guilty in June...
