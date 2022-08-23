Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Woman sentenced in 2009 killing of Trooper Joshua Miller
The woman who bought the gun that killed a state trooper in 2009 was sentenced in Monroe County on Friday. Emily Gross bought the gun that Daniel Autenrieth used to kill Trooper Joshua Miller on June 7, 2009 in Coolbaugh Township after a 40-mile chase. Trooper Robert Lombardo was wounded in the shooting.
Times News
Palmerton mulls strategies to mitigate vandalism problems in the park
Palmerton continues to ponder ways to diminish instances of vandalism in its borough park. Borough council revisited the topic at Thursday’s meeting one month after Councilman Cory Kepner addressed the situation. “We’ve been having a lot of issues over there,” Kepner said. “We’re trying to come up with a...
Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Times News
Neighborhood spotlight: PTA volunteer always answers the call
Even with her children off to college, Julie Ann Renode stays involved in school and organizations because she wants to help kids. “You see a big smile on their face, and it puts a smile on your face, too,” she said. Renode, a mother of three recent Jim Thorpe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Schuylkill business victim of fraud
A Schuylkill County business lost almost $5,000 in a credit card fraud, police say. State police reported that 43 fraudulent purchases, totaling $4,808.10, were made on Keystoker Inc.’s credit card from May 13 to Aug. 11, the day the alleged fraud was reported. Keystoker is in North Manheim Township.
Times News
Panther Valley news, Aug. 26, 2022
The Panther Valley Golden Agers had 21 members attend Monday’s meeting. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Prayer For A Friend.” A moment of silence was observed for Arlene Sheets. The group is planning a trip to Pines Theater, Allentown, for dinner and a...
Times News
Carbon County court
A Lehighton man was sentenced on Thursday in five criminal case in Carbon County court and must enter an inpatient rehabilitation program. Nathan Miller, 21, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II on charges of one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and driving under suspension - DUI related; and criminal mischief. He entered pleas to the charges before Nanovic on Monday.
Times News
Gilbert woman sentenced to prison term for DUI
A Gilbert woman was sentenced to a prison term in Carbon County court on Thursday on driving under the influence and driving under suspension - DUI related charges. Laura Santangelo, 33, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II to serve 90 days to five years in the county prison on the DUI count. On the suspension charge she was fined $1,000. She previously entered guilty pleas to the charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Weatherly to dedicate new engine
Citizens’ Fire Co. No. 1 of Weatherly will participate in this year’s Festival in the Park at the Weatherly Eurana Park on Friday and Saturday. The Fire Company will dedicate its new 2022 KME Rescue/Engine 2051 at this year’s Festival in the Park. The dedication will be...
Times News
Palmerton district to take over hiring crossing guards
Palmerton Borough officials have granted their consent to Palmerton Area School District to take over the crossing guard reins. On a unanimous measure, borough council on Thursday adopted an ordinance that grants Palmerton Area School District crossing guard authority. That means the 2022-2023 school year will mark the first time...
Times News
Council denies request for craft fair in borough park
A woman looking to start a military nonprofit has been rebuffed in her quest to hold a craft fair in the Palmerton Borough Park. Borough council on Thursday unanimously denied the request of Miranda Moyer to hold a craft fair in the southwest quadrant of the park. Moyer said she...
Times News
Scouts hold food drive for Valor Clinic
Jacob Denmon and Ethan Webb of Boy Scout Troop 101 are having a food drive to honor and support the veterans of Paul’s House and Valor Clinic. “I wanted to do something to honor them, because they fought to keep us safe and they should be honored,” Denmon said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Carbon crashes
• State police at Bethlehem reported investigating a two-vehicle crash along Route 873 in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County, at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 22. Troopers said Carl Brown, 58, of Palmerton, driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, was northbound and stopped for traffic when his vehicle was hit in the rear by a 2005 Buick Lacrosse driven by Justin S. Patire, 21, of Lansford. No injuries were reported.
Times News
Tools taken from pickup truck
Tools were taken from a pickup truck at Evans Painting in Ashland, state police said. The theft happened between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, police said. Police said someone broke into a Ford F250 at the business and took the tools, worth about $500.
Times News
Bucks County man sentenced to state prison term for DUI, drug and theft counts
A Bucks County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Thursday after previously pleading guilty in five pending criminal cases. William Michell, 40, of Bristol, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II to serve a total of two to seven years in a state correctional institution followed by three years of probation.
Times News
Lansford man, 59, dies in crash in Lehigh Township
A Lansford man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Route 248 in Lehigh Township, according to police. Sylvanus Schmick, 59, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado west on Route 248 when his pickup truck reportedly veered into oncoming traffic, crashed into another pickup truck at the intersection of Sycamore Drive and rolled onto its side, police said.
Times News
Slatington man charged with theft
A Slatington man has been charged with stealing a license plate on Aug. 11, according to state police. Police said Thomas Czonstka, 57, stole the plate from a parked vehicle owned by an Emmaus woman on Pfeiffer Circle in Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County.
Times News
Schuylkill County getting new SUV
Schuylkill County’s Juvenile Probation Department is getting a new vehicle. Commissioners on Wednesday approved the lease-purchase of a $48,589 2022 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor SUV. It will be used to transport teenagers from placements, shelters, detention facilities and community service work sites. The money will come from the department’s...
Times News
Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access
Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
Times News
Schuylkill County break-ins investigated
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported two burglaries at Schuylkill County locations. • Two speakers were stolen from a church on East Chestnut Street in Hegins Township between Friday and Saturday. Police said the speakers are valued at $400. Troopers did not identify the church involved. • Troopers responded Saturday...
Comments / 0