Read full article on original website
Related
One of Prince Harry’s Closest Colleagues Said His Motivations Have Greatly Changed Since Becoming a Father
It’s no secret that Prince Harry has been heavily influenced by his late mother Princess Diana, especially when it comes to his work for charity. But another event has made his passion for charity grow even stronger. Harry’s dear friend and colleague Sentebale CEO Richard Miller, told E! News exclusively about how fatherhood has changed Harry in more ways than one. While Harry has “always been passionate about children and young people,” Miller said those feelings of Harry’s have only grown stronger. He said, “Now that he’s a father, I guess it means even more to him. And it’s something that he’s...
Prince Harry's Reported Memoir Delay May Be Related to the Inclusion of Royal Family 'Truth Bombs'
Prince Harry’s memoir was probably going to be at the top of many people’s holiday wish lists, but they may have to wait until 2023 now. It seems that there are a few hot topics in the book that the Duke of Sussex and his publisher are debating — they aren’t sure certain revelations should be made public. “I have heard that Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not,” an insider told Page Six. What could he possibly have in there that wasn’t already revealed in his sit-down interview with...
Meghan Markle's Podcast Reportedly Has Buckingham Palace 'Worried'
In the debut episode of her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle showed listeners a whole new side of herself. The Duchess of Sussex chatted with longtime pal Serena Williams about ambition, being a mom, and one particularly upsetting memory from life as a working royal. With more episodes on the way, Buckingham Palace is reportedly bracing for what’s next, according to one royal expert. “I’m told Buckingham Palace aides were most definitely not keeping calm, nor carrying on after the show’s premiere on Tuesday, worried about what else might be shared over the next 12 weeks,” royal insider and Finding Freedom author Omid...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
RELATED PEOPLE
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Gets the Supermodel Treatment With Stylish 'Vogue Japan' Cover
Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve is stepping up big time in her modeling career. The 24-year-old model showed off the October 2022 cover of Vogue Japan with her gorgeous face on it. Wearing a chic Louis Vuitton sweatshirt as a dress and a slick, high ponytail, Eve looked stunning in her dewy makeup and bold red lip. (See the photo HERE.) She seemed thrilled at the honor to be on the cover of such a prestigious fashion magazine, writing, “VOGUE JAPAN COVER !!!” while tagging the creative team who assisted with the photoshoot. She added, “Thank you thank you thank you !!!” ...
Appearing on University Challenge was terrifying – now I’m setting the questions
“What is the title of the semi-autobiographical novel published in 1963 by an American-born writer under the pseudonym Victoria Lucas?”. “Although she died young, the French composer Lili Boulanger produced a significant body of vocal and instrumental works with great impact in the music world. Here’s the Women’s Philharmonic performing one of the last pieces Boulanger completed. Which season is being celebrated here?”
SheKnows
All My Children Vet Caught Up In Law & Order Backstage Intrigue: ‘I Wanted to Address the Chatter… ‘
Fans want to know if the former soap star was pushed out of her primetime gig. There are two mysteries unfolding behind the scenes at NBC’s long-running series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. One is how the character of Amanda Rollins will be written out during the upcoming season of the wildly popular procedural. The other is exactly why portrayer Kelli Giddish — remembered by daytime fans for her sometimes controversial stint as Di Henry — is leaving the show in the first place.
Ryan Reynolds Wishes ‘Spectacular’ Wife Blake Lively Happy Birthday With a Series of Adorable Photos
We already knew Ryan Reynolds was the ultimate Instagram husband, but he really stepped up his game for wife Blake Lively’s birthday. The Deadpool star took to social media yesterday to celebrate his wife’s 35th birthday, sharing a series of adorable photos featuring the duo and a few solo snapshots of Lively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sara Zwangobani on How Motherhood Informed Her Matriarchal Role in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Ever since she was a little girl, Sara Zwangobani wanted to be part of a fantasy world. Be it a galaxy far, far away or a magical world hidden in plain sight, the actress envisioned herself there. As a longtime fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal work The Lord of the Rings, venturing to Middle Earth was the biggest dream of all for Zwangobani. Now, it’s a reality. The actress stars alongside the ensemble cast of Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and shared in an exclusive interview with SheKnows how her established career and motherhood prepared her for the role of a lifetime.
Olivia Wilde Gets Her Iconic Rosy Glow From This ‘Blurring’ $20 Blush From a Beyoncé-Approved Brand
Whether you love her or hate her, you can’t deny that Olivia Wilde has an amazing rosy glow to her. And now we know how she achieves it! In a 2017 interview with Into The Gloss, Wilde detailed both her skincare and beauty routines, noting that she gets her naturally flushed look from “add[ing the] Glossier Cloudpaint.” Not only does Wilde adore this blush, but celebrities from all over adore Glossier and its products. Stars like Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union, Jenna Dewan, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Solange, and Miranda Kerr have been seen rocking the stylish brand more than once, per StyleCaster. While it’ll be...
Comments / 0