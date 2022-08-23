Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
wearegreenbay.com
‘A very selfish person’: Wisconsin financial advisor misleads clients, gets prison time
(WFRV) – A financial advisor in Wisconsin was handed down a prison sentence after he orchestrated a scheme that included misleading clients into believing they had shares of Space-X. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 33-year-old Michael Shillin was sentenced to 84 months (seven years) in federal prison for his orchestrating a scheme. He was accused of defrauding his clients and committing bank fraud.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands near ash trees due to emerald ash borer infestation
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands in or near ash trees this deer season as they start scouting properties. According to a release, most ash trees in the southern half of Wisconsin, Door County, and the Mississippi River...
wearegreenbay.com
Supervisor at a Wisconsin state prison faces charges stemming from relationship with inmate
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, authorities were made aware of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a supervisor and an inmate at a Wisconsin correctional institution. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the allegation of the relationship that was happening at the Racine Correctional Institution (RCI)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, allegedly smuggled meth into jail
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed...
wearegreenbay.com
The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:
(WFRV) – Two months after the DNR received reports of dead fish, officials provided the ‘likely’ cause of the die-off. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the fish that died off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with server cases of columnaris. Columnairs is described as a common and widespread bacterial disease of freshwater fish.
wearegreenbay.com
Muggy and rainy for Sunday
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A few linger showers could be seen throughout the rest of Saturday, but overall, tonight will be mostly cloudy with above average temperatures and a touch humid. More thunderstorm and shower chances are in the forecast for a majority of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Spotty thunderstorms lingering into Monday
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A stretch of thunderstorms moves through Northeast Wisconsin during the overnight hours, giving way to lots of cloud cover, some patchy fog, and few isolated showers for Monday morning wake-up. Tomorrow will also be very humid, breezy, and warmer with temperatures around 87 degrees.
wearegreenbay.com
More rain chances return Sunday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Looks like another decent rain chance for Sunday. We’ll have scattered thunderstorms rolling across Wisconsin, and in our area, the highest chance for rain will be within a window from the late morning until the evening. Plan on muggy weather and highs in the mid and upper 70s.
wearegreenbay.com
Rain chances return as we enter the weekend
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The perfect weather we saw today continues in tonight, with seasonable temperatures and comfortable air. Tomorrow begins mostly sunny, but spotty showers could be seen, especially for places to the western areas of the viewing area. Most of these showers will be lighter and will fizzle out as we head into the afternoon. Tomorrow will be a touch breezy, with more humidity and warmer temperatures.
wearegreenbay.com
Fantastic weather heading into the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure is a big part of our Friday forecast. That’s great news because it means lots of sunshine, light winds, and comfortable humidity making a return with a north wind flow. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 70s, a little cooler by the lake in the low to mid 70s.
Comments / 4