Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant
Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
1 Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Official reports from the Lubbock Police Department state that a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle took place at 19 Street and Idalou Road. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 7.53 PM on Thursday.
1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
Man found guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of 79-year-old Lubbock man
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock jury found Lewis Young, 64, guilty of manslaughter Tuesday afternoon. Young was arrested in 2017, seven months after the death of Conrado Sarate, 79, in the 2100 block of Avenue P. The jury began deliberations at 11:30 a.m. and returned a verdict around 3:30 p.m. Police were called to Sarate’s residence […]
One injured in hit and run
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD was called to respond to a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of The Robbin’s Nest. The pedestrian is reported to have moderate injuries. The incident is reported as a hit and run. This is a developing story.
DPS investigating alcohol as factor in Levelland ISD bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating if alcohol was a contributing factor in a Friday morning crash involving a Levelland ISD bus and an 18-wheeler. There were no students on the bus, which crashed at approximately 6:00 a.m., according to Levelland ISD. Two employees were on the bus. The […]
One seriously hurt after South Loop crash, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash at South Loop 289 and University Avenue on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 6:31 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
Woman who crashed after leaving Lubbock bar indicted for intoxication manslaughter
LUBBOCK, Texas—A Lubbock grand jury indicted 44-year-old Elisa Bengoa on Tuesday for killing a 30-year-old woman on March 13 in a crash after drinking at a local bar. According to authorities, the crash occurred in the 4400 block of 34th street just before 4:00 a.m. Bengoa admitted to drinking...
DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland ISD bus at the intersection of Highway 62/82 and FM 211, just south of Meadow. DPS says there were no children on the bus. Around 5:41 a.m., the school bus...
Woman arrested, indicted after children found wandering Lubbock road, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was indicted Tuesday on multiple counts of child endangerment by a Lubbock County grand jury. Dunia Galindo Pineda, 22, was arrested in July 2022 after her children were found wandering on a roadway near 36th Street and Avenue K unsupervised, according to a police report. The report said one of […]
One person left with moderate injuries after Saturday explosion
LUBBOCK, Texas— Emergency crews responded to what was originally a shots fired call just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of 26th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, once crews arrived on scene, they discovered there was an explosion instead of a shooting. EverythingLubbock.com was...
Lubbock man arrested, police report said he had machine gun
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested after a police report accused him of having a machine gun in his vehicle on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Jordan Vidaurre, 20, was pulled over for a routine traffic stop when the officer smelled marijuana coming from the Vidaurre’s car. According to the police report, […]
Lubbock man attempted to run officer off highway during chase, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested after he led Lubbock Police on a chase on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers were told Mark Birdsong, 57, fled a convenience store near Marsha Sharp Freeway in a pickup truck with one wheel on a rim, according to the police report. The report also […]
Lubbock man shot in leg during argument, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was shot in the leg on Friday and the suspect had not been located as of Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim told officers he was shot on 42nd Street and Avenue A. The police...
Man jailed, accused of indecency with a child, other charges
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with assaulting a public servant and evading arrest Tuesday. He was also charged with five counts of indecency with a child Thursday, according to jail records. Matthew Beberniss, 51, was arrested by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at a location in the county. EverythingLubbock.com obtained a […]
LPD: Second motorcycle crash with serious injuries Thursday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a crash with a truck and a motorcycle at East 19th Street near Teak Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 7:53 p.m. Both directions of the Idalou Highway were closed. In a statement, LPD said, “Traffic traveling west […]
Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours
Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
