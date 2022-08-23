ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant

Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
City
Robinson, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

One injured in hit and run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD was called to respond to a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of The Robbin’s Nest. The pedestrian is reported to have moderate injuries. The incident is reported as a hit and run. This is a developing story.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Allison
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Harry Belafonte
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Red Robinson
Person
Marshall Crenshaw
KCBD

DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland ISD bus at the intersection of Highway 62/82 and FM 211, just south of Meadow. DPS says there were no children on the bus. Around 5:41 a.m., the school bus...
TERRY COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One person left with moderate injuries after Saturday explosion

LUBBOCK, Texas— Emergency crews responded to what was originally a shots fired call just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of 26th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, once crews arrived on scene, they discovered there was an explosion instead of a shooting. EverythingLubbock.com was...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Music Industry#American#Wcpn#Decca Records
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man shot in leg during argument, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was shot in the leg on Friday and the suspect had not been located as of Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim told officers he was shot on 42nd Street and Avenue A. The police...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
towntalkradio.com

Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours

Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
LEVELLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy