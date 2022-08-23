Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Looking at the bigger picture of access to care
I have been working in health care for 30 years. One year ago, I began what I now realize is a real-time experiment in how care delivery can be improved, and how an urban center like Bridgeport is an ideal place for this transformative work. I returned to Connecticut’s largest...
milfordmirror.com
Milford’s markets bring farm-fresh products to forefront
MILFORD — Lovers of farm-fresh produce still have a few weeks of gathering in the city. Milford continues to host two farmers markets — one at Walnut Beach, the other downtown — and Market Master Maryjo Downs said the markets have been “a positive experience for both the attendees and vendors” this summer.
milfordmirror.com
Milford fixture Helen Koziel strides toward 106th birthday
MILFORD — Whether its spending time with family, reading a good book or enjoying a game of Candy Crush, Helen Koziel says she is making the most of her life as she prepares for her 106th birthday. Koziel, who has two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren — will...
milfordmirror.com
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milfordmirror.com
Tweed New Haven Airport resumes flights after fuel spill
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. vNEW HAVEN — Tweed New Haven Airport has resumed flights after being closed for hours on Saturday because of a fuel truck spill. The airport announced on Facebook that flights had resumed at 8 p.m. A total of...
milfordmirror.com
Milford PD: Stratford man arrested after faux-gunpoint robbery
MILFORD — A man was arrested late Saturday after allegedly holding a person at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm,” according to police. Niza Clark, 18, of Stratford, was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, stealing a firearm, conspiracy to steal a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.
milfordmirror.com
West Hartford celebrates World War II veteran’s 100th birthday
WEST HARTFORD — With the jazzy tunes of local high school musicians setting the mood, the town celebrated the 100th birthday of World War II veteran Norman Bramley on Friday. Bramley, a lifelong West Hartford resident who turned 100 on Aug. 17, was honored outside town hall by the...
milfordmirror.com
Vernon police: 2 hospitalized in Hartford Turnpike motorcycle crash
VERNON — Two people were injured Saturday in a crash between a motor cycle and a motor vehicle, police said.They were taken to area hospitals. Vernon police said the crash occurred at 12:20 p.m. near 220 Hartford Turnpike. The two people on the motorcycle were injured and sent to hospitals, police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
milfordmirror.com
Police: Hamden dump truck driver rammed Farmington cop car in escape attempt
FARMINGTON — A Hamden man was driving a dump truck from the landscaping company where he worked when he led police on a chase through town and rammed into one of their cruisers multiple times while trying to avoid a felony arrest warrant, documents show. Michael J. Apuzzo, 33,...
milfordmirror.com
New market offers a taste of Italy in Milford
MILFORD — Danilo Mongillo has expanded his effort to bring an Italian flavor to the city. The owner and executive chef at Strega Restaurant has now opened Strega Italian Market, where he says the variety of available products are all imported from his native country. “This market will represent...
milfordmirror.com
Milford police: Two men use replica firearm to rob victim
MILFORD — Police say they’re searching for two men who committed armed robbery with a replica firearm on Meadowside Road on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Milford police said they responded to a robbery at 109 Meadowside Road, where two Black men had held a victim at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm” while the victim was in a vehicle. The suspects stole a bag belonging to the victim before fleeing the area, according to police.
milfordmirror.com
New Haven drug trafficking ring leader gets 13 years in prison, prosecutor says
HARTFORD — A New Haven man was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison for trafficking narcotics and trying to shoot and kill a rival drug dealer, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford ordered 36-year-old New Haven man Michael Smith, also known as...
