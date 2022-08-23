No charges will be filed against Kanye West for alleged criminal battery near DTLA nightclub

A nuisance abatement lawsuit has been filed against the owner of a South Los Angeles apartment building where a violent street gang has set up shop, uncomfortably close to two elementary schools, a recreation center, and a park.The lawsuit filed against the owners of the six-unit apartment building at 678 East 41st Street is seeking an injunction requiring crime deterrents, such as a gate with electronic access control to secure the building, an internet-connected video monitoring system accessible by the LAPD, enhanced lighting, and prompt removal of graffiti."It's concerning, because other gang members see it and that makes it worse...

