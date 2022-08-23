ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No charges will be filed against Kanye West for alleged criminal battery near DTLA nightclub

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will not face charges following allegations that he punched a person outside a nightclub in downtown Los Angeles.

The alleged incident took place on Jan. 13 following a heated exchange outside the SoHo Warehouse near South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street.

After the man filed the police report, the Los Angeles Police Department launched a misdemeanor battery investigation.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Attorney's office said "after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

