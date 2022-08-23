Read full article on original website
Palmerton mulls strategies to mitigate vandalism problems in the park
Palmerton continues to ponder ways to diminish instances of vandalism in its borough park. Borough council revisited the topic at Thursday’s meeting one month after Councilman Cory Kepner addressed the situation. “We’ve been having a lot of issues over there,” Kepner said. “We’re trying to come up with a...
Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access
Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
Septic change near Mauch Chunk Lake Park gets vetted
Carbon County officials aired their opinions over a proposed change that would allow an on-lot septic system to be installed near Mauch Chunk Lake Park. Last week, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said that earlier this month the borough narrowly authorized its solicitor to draw up a zoning amendment that would allow for the septic system on property near the lake.
Lehighton returns to paid lunch program
Students in some area schools will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch based on poverty levels across the district, but Lehighton Area School District will not be among the group offering that benefit in 2022-23. The “Community Eligibility Provision” of the National School Breakfast and National School Lunch programs...
LVHN colleague of the month
Name: Kelly Shupp, Registered Radiologic Technologist. Why I like my job: Working in imaging services gives me the opportunity to meet and image patients of all ages from our community. It allows me to be resourceful to obtain great quality images on patients that may be injured, in pain, frightened or unable to get in positions required for the exam. I also am thankful to work with an amazing group of hardworking and skilled colleagues.
Neighborhood spotlight: PTA volunteer always answers the call
Even with her children off to college, Julie Ann Renode stays involved in school and organizations because she wants to help kids. “You see a big smile on their face, and it puts a smile on your face, too,” she said. Renode, a mother of three recent Jim Thorpe...
Carbon County court
A Lehighton man was sentenced on Thursday in five criminal case in Carbon County court and must enter an inpatient rehabilitation program. Nathan Miller, 21, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II on charges of one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and driving under suspension - DUI related; and criminal mischief. He entered pleas to the charges before Nanovic on Monday.
Schuylkill County getting new SUV
Schuylkill County’s Juvenile Probation Department is getting a new vehicle. Commissioners on Wednesday approved the lease-purchase of a $48,589 2022 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor SUV. It will be used to transport teenagers from placements, shelters, detention facilities and community service work sites. The money will come from the department’s...
Panther Valley news, Aug. 26, 2022
The Panther Valley Golden Agers had 21 members attend Monday’s meeting. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Prayer For A Friend.” A moment of silence was observed for Arlene Sheets. The group is planning a trip to Pines Theater, Allentown, for dinner and a...
Groups band together to raise funds for Ukraine
Several local groups joined forces to raise funds to be donated to the people of Ukraine. Members of Good Shepherd United Church of Christ of Slatington on Wednesday presented a check in the amount of $5,567 to St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of Palmerton, which will distribute the funds.
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Schuylkill business victim of fraud
A Schuylkill County business lost almost $5,000 in a credit card fraud, police say. State police reported that 43 fraudulent purchases, totaling $4,808.10, were made on Keystoker Inc.’s credit card from May 13 to Aug. 11, the day the alleged fraud was reported. Keystoker is in North Manheim Township.
SS. Peter and Paul
Our parish St. Vincent de Paul Society hosts “Vincent’s Closet” now by appointment in our former convent building on 242 N. Third St. The society offers clothing and toiletries for those in need, and seeks donations of the same. Call the Rectory for more information. Masses. The...
Tamaqua news for Aug. 26, 2022
Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service this Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet this Saturday at 8 a.m. in Memorial Hall. Tamaqua Seniors. The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Aug. 18 with 26 members in...
On this date: Aug. 26, 1992
The marvelous, rapid growth of the Albrightsville Fire Company was capsulized Saturday during a special program in which a new 1990 pumper-tanker was dedicated. Several members of the department took turns breaking bottles of champagne on the front bumper of the new vehicle, which was purchased from the Pierce Corporation for $250,000.
Woman sentenced in 2009 killing of Trooper Joshua Miller
The woman who bought the gun that killed a state trooper in 2009 was sentenced in Monroe County on Friday. Emily Gross bought the gun that Daniel Autenrieth used to kill Trooper Joshua Miller on June 7, 2009 in Coolbaugh Township after a 40-mile chase. Trooper Robert Lombardo was wounded in the shooting.
Council denies request for craft fair in borough park
A woman looking to start a military nonprofit has been rebuffed in her quest to hold a craft fair in the Palmerton Borough Park. Borough council on Thursday unanimously denied the request of Miranda Moyer to hold a craft fair in the southwest quadrant of the park. Moyer said she...
Slatington man charged with theft
A Slatington man has been charged with stealing a license plate on Aug. 11, according to state police. Police said Thomas Czonstka, 57, stole the plate from a parked vehicle owned by an Emmaus woman on Pfeiffer Circle in Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County.
Weatherly to dedicate new engine
Citizens’ Fire Co. No. 1 of Weatherly will participate in this year’s Festival in the Park at the Weatherly Eurana Park on Friday and Saturday. The Fire Company will dedicate its new 2022 KME Rescue/Engine 2051 at this year’s Festival in the Park. The dedication will be...
Carbon crashes
• State police at Bethlehem reported investigating a two-vehicle crash along Route 873 in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County, at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 22. Troopers said Carl Brown, 58, of Palmerton, driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, was northbound and stopped for traffic when his vehicle was hit in the rear by a 2005 Buick Lacrosse driven by Justin S. Patire, 21, of Lansford. No injuries were reported.
