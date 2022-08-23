Name: Kelly Shupp, Registered Radiologic Technologist. Why I like my job: Working in imaging services gives me the opportunity to meet and image patients of all ages from our community. It allows me to be resourceful to obtain great quality images on patients that may be injured, in pain, frightened or unable to get in positions required for the exam. I also am thankful to work with an amazing group of hardworking and skilled colleagues.

NORTHAMPTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO