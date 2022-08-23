DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find the person who stole a tractor. According to investigators, the orange Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, August 25, from the Perkins Road area in Denham Springs. Deputies later located the tractor off of Lockhart Road.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO