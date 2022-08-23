Read full article on original website
Shooting victim found dead inside vehicle, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A homicide investigation is underway after Baton Rouge police say a shooting victim was found dead inside a vehicle on Sunday, Aug. 28. Investigators said Rosalind Scott, 59, was discovered on Glen Oaks Drive near Beechwood Drive early Sunday morning. They added Scott died at the scene.
brproud.com
LPSO asking for public’s help locating stolen red tractor
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Take a good look at the picture below, if you have seen this red tractor, please call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO says the tractor “was stolen on August 25th from the Perkins Rd area.”. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is...
msn.com
Livingston Parish deputies seek details on suspect who stole tractor
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find the person who stole a tractor. According to investigators, the orange Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, August 25, from the Perkins Road area in Denham Springs. Deputies later located the tractor off of Lockhart Road.
theadvocate.com
Woman found shot dead in vehicle Sunday morning; BPRD investigating
A woman was found shot dead in a vehicle early Sunday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. Officers found Rosalind Scott, 59, in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive, BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional details were not immediately available as...
brproud.com
BRPD finds woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
wbrz.com
Woman, 59, found dead inside vehicle after shooting on Glen Oaks Drive overnight
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead inside a vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive after an apparent overnight shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 59-year-old Rosalind Scott was found shot to death in a vehicle outside a residence on the street. Police believe the shooting happened around 1:34 a.m.
brproud.com
Local gun store burglarized, 3 juveniles arrested as suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, two teenagers and a third juvenile, whose age has not been released, were arrested for their alleged ties to the burglary of a local gun store. According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), the burglary took place Saturday (August 27) evening and...
wbrz.com
Woman found shot to death, lying in ditch on Hiawatha Street
BATON ROUGE - Police found the body of a woman lying in a ditch on a small street near I-110 on Saturday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Jessica Green was found lying in a ditch in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street around noon. Police said Green...
wbrz.com
Police identify man shot to death outside apartment on West Brookstown Drive late Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death along West Brookstown Drive on Saturday night. Sunday morning, Baton Rouge police indentified the victim as 26-year-old TC Snell Jr. Snell was reportedly shot multiple times outside his apartment on West Brookstown Drive just off Prescott Road around 9:53 p.m. Saturday. He died at the scene.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after juvenile shot at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Friday morning. Officers arrived at the Cooper Ridge Apartments and found a shooting victim. A “female juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department....
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
brproud.com
Body of woman found in ditch, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
Woman found shot to death in ditch
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a ditch on Saturday, Aug. 27. BRPD said Jessica Green, 39, had been shot. According to detectives, she was found along Hiawatha Avenue near Navajo Street, which...
wbrz.com
Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
3 teens arrested in gun store burglary; 17 stolen guns found in home, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said three teen boys were arrested on Sunday, Aug. 28, in connection with a burglary at a gun store late Saturday night. Officials said BRPD and the ATF Taskforce partnered together to arrest the juveniles, who were found inside a...
brproud.com
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck by vehicle, injured on Madison Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and injured Sunday (August 28) night within the 5100 block of Madison Avenue, near North Foster Drive. The incident occurred shortly before 8:18 p.m. and responding agencies confirmed that the individual’s injuries...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff searching for man accused of robbing minor
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of robbing a minor. According to the sheriff, deputies responded to Kentwood Brick on Highway 51 after an employee reported he had been robbed. Deputies say Christopher Johnson robbed a 17-year-old coworker while both...
brproud.com
Former Denham Springs police officer charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are currently on the lookout for Joseph Reid Copeland. Copeland is a former police officer with the Denham Springs Police Department. “Earlier this week, allegations were made against Officer Joseph Reid Copeland regarding an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile,” according to the Denham...
brproud.com
Skysail Avenue house fire under investigation, SFD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue Saturday afternoon. The fire department says smoke was seen coming from the roof vents of the home. Firefighters entered the residence, found the fire, and put out the flames. The fire was under control in 20 minutes.
brproud.com
Man indicted for June kidnapping, carjacking in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of multiple charges, including carjacking and kidnapping, was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday. Treston Isiah Bickham, 30, of Fluker was indicted on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.
