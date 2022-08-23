Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Organic matter accumulation in oxygenated lakes
When we burn fossil fuels, it not only produces carbon dioxide, a driver of climate change, but it also consumes the oxygen we breathe. However, the amount of oxygen in our atmosphere produced by plants is nearly balanced by the amount consumed by animals, keeping it at around 21% of the atmosphere. This raises a big question relevant to our survival and the future of biodiversity: what keeps the levels of oxygen in our atmosphere relatively constant?
Phys.org
Growing alfalfa in Martian-like soil and filtering water using bacteria and Martian basalt
A team of researchers at Iowa State University has found that it may be possible to grow alfalfa successfully on Mars. The group has written a paper describing their work and have published it on the open-access site PLOS ONE. As various groups around the world ponder the possibility of...
natureworldnews.com
Purslane Plant: A Super Plant That Can Create Drought Resistant Crops
In a world plagued by climate change, a common weed contains crucial hints about how to develop drought-resistant crops. In their report published on August 5 in the journal Science Advances, Yale scientists explain how Portulaca oleracea, also known as purslane, integrates two different metabolic pathways to produce a novel type of photosynthesis that allows the weed to withstand drought while trying to remain highly productive.
beefmagazine.com
Feed cattle through drought or sell cows now?
Good attendance at livestock drought recovery meetings highlights the devasting impacts the intense heat and lack of rainfall are having on our rural communities. Cattlemen and women everywhere are searching for solutions to feed their herds, clinging to the livelihood they’ve spent a lifetime creating. I helped teach at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
How light and temperature work together to affect plant growth
Plants lengthen and bend to secure access to sunlight. Despite observing this phenomenon for centuries, scientists do not fully understand it. Now, Salk scientists have discovered that two plant factors—the protein PIF7 and the growth hormone auxin—are the triggers that accelerate growth when plants are shaded by canopy and exposed to warm temperatures at the same time.
Phys.org
Oldest case of a rare genetic condition discovered
A group of international researchers has uncovered evidence of a super rare genetic condition that gives men an extra X chromosome, reporting the oldest clinical case of Klinefelter syndrome to date. The evidence comes from a 1,000-year-old skeleton from Portugal. Klinefelter syndrome is a rare genetic condition where individuals are...
Phys.org
Our first steps? Fossil may boost case for earliest ancestor
Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded belonged to a creature who walked upright and was our earliest known ancestor. Not everyone was convinced. Now, the researchers are back with more evidence they say strengthens their case. Their new study published Wednesday analyzed arm and leg...
Bee genocide may have been caused by insecticides that make bees unable to walk in a straight line
The mysterious deaths of vast numbers of honeybees earlier this century was a portent to human civilization. Called "colony collapse disorder," and first identified in 2006, some beekeepers saw as many as half of their bees suddenly and mysteriously die. Because most of human agriculture is dependent on bees to fertilize and pollinate their crops, humans are, in a very real way, dependent on bees for our survival — perhaps even more so than we are dependent on the fruits of our own agriculture. After all, we can plant and grow fruiting plants, but those plants won't fruit without the help of pollinators.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
New method to produce micrometer-scale single crystals in the form of hollow vessels
Scientists from the Department of Materials Science at the University of Tsukuba developed a new method to produce micrometer-scale single crystals in the form of hollow vessels. By drop-casting an ethanol solution onto a quartz substrate, the molecules can spontaneously assemble into the proper shape. This research, published in Science, may open the way for a new line of experiments in which chemical processes can be contained within these microscopic vessels.
Phys.org
Efficient titanium-based catalyst used to produce PEF, biobased alternative to PET
One possible replacement for drink containers made from PET is polyethylene furandicarboxylate (PEF), made from renewable resources. However, the production of the raw material for PEF from biomass is still rather inefficient. A new titanium-based photocatalyst could be about to change this, making it more economical to access the raw material for PEF from biomass, as a team of researchers report in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition.
Drought is killing badger populations as they struggle to dig for earthworms in water-starved soil, experts warn
Badger populations in some areas could soon be extinct because of the drought, campaigners warn. Daytime sightings of the nocturnal mammal have risen as they travel further afield to find food and water. Harder ground has made it difficult to dig up earthworms, their main diet, the Badger Trust said.
Phys.org
Mushrooms serve as 'main character' in most ecosystems
A team of Western mycologists (fungi experts) spent the past two summers digging deep in Newfoundland dirt to investigate the might of mushrooms and found what lies beneath truly is 'the main character' in most terrestrial ecosystems. Fungi, which produce mushrooms, are critically important in most earthbound ecosystems as they...
adventure.com
The ground beneath our feet: Can regenerative farming save our food?
Certain things come to mind when we think about farming. Tractors, irrigation machinery, rows and rows of a single crop. But as the climate continues to change, the way that we grow food needs to change too. There’s a particular resounding quiet at White Buffalo Land Trust’s 1,000-acre farm. It’s...
Phys.org
'Dangerous' heatwaves likely to grip the tropics daily by 2100: study
Many millions of people in the tropics could be exposed to dangerous heat for half the year by 2100 even if humanity manages to meet climate goals, researchers warned Thursday. In the most likely scenario, the world would miss those targets—potentially subjecting people across the tropics to harmful temperatures most...
Phys.org
Machine learning could revolutionize mineral exploration
Twenty-first century technologies, including those central to a low-carbon future, rely on rare earth elements and metals. Many of these sought-after minerals reside in porphyry copper deposits that contain hundreds of millions of metric tons of ore. In addition to copper, these deposits are a source of significant quantities of gold, molybdenum, and rhenium. However, the mining industry has identified and mined most of the world's large and accessible porphyry deposits. Despite growing investment in mineral exploration, the rate of discovery for mineral deposits is decreasing.
deseret.com
Do animals other than humans farm? New study says pocket gophers might
“Old McDonald had a farm,” and McDonald is a ... gopher?. A new paper published in the scientific journal Current Biology explores the possibility that pocket gophers might be the first known mammal that farms. Pocket gophers excavate tunnels, and scientists discovered that while it’s difficult for roots to...
Phys.org
Cameras candidly capture bushmeat mammals for locally based wildlife monitoring
Bushmeat is not a vegan term but a commodity in crisis. With the decline of wildlife due to commercial overexploitation in the world's tropical rainforests, the bushmeat crisis is impacting biodiversity and the livelihoods of local populations. While community participatory-based wildlife monitoring of wildlife by local people can be a...
Phys.org
Seeds in space: Plant research on Artemis I mission
How will we grow food in space? That's one question Michigan State University's Federica Brandizzi has been particularly interested in solving. Brandizzi, an MSU Foundation Professor in the College of Natural Science and the MSU-DOE Plant Research Laboratory, will be sending seeds on the Artemis I mission to better understand how to grow food during space travel.
Insects could give meaty taste to food – and help environment – scientists find
Flavorings made from mealworms could one day be used on convenience food as a source of protein
Phys.org
Study finds washing effectively removes lead from vegetables grown in urban soil
Urban gardens offer many benefits for individual health, communities, and ecosystems. They promote sustainable agriculture, reduce food transportation costs, and reduce water runoff. However, urban gardeners also face several challenges, one of which is dealing with contaminants like lead. Lead is a neurotoxin that can damage multiple organ systems. "It...
Comments / 0