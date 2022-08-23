PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix police officers are injured and two people as well as a possible suspect were killed during a shooting in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley after the officers were responding to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn around 8:45 p.m., just west of Interstate 17. When they arrived, officers were shot at by an unidentified suspect, according to Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, who was later found dead. Two people died at the scene and an unknown number of other people were taken to a hospital. Both injured officers are in stable condition at the hospital, Phoenix police say.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO