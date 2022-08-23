Read full article on original website
Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
How does the grappler work? Peoria man explains story behind the invention
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many have seen an interesting invention law enforcement use to bring cars to a stop during chases, including one on Thursday. A man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend before leading officers on a pursuit throughout Phoenix and Glendale. However, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers used a grappler to stop his truck safely and end the chase. What makes it unique is the grappler was invented and manufactured in Glendale.
The Who announces 2022 tour, plans to stop in Phoenix in October
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Legendary award-winning band The Who has announced the launch of their 2022 tour this fall and plans to stop in Phoenix in October!. The tour will start on Oct. 2 in Toronto, Canada, and passes through the U.S., ending in November with performances in Las Vegas. The group will be stopping in Phoenix at the Ak-Chin Plaza on Oct. 30. Special guests Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs will be appearing alongside the group at most venues. Steven Page is also slated for several shows and British rock band The Wild Things will open for The Who on the tour’s final two shows in Las Vegas, on Nov. 4 and 5.
Hot and dry Sunday across the Valley ahead of a hot week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The heat is on across the Valley as highs will reach 103 on Sunday, which will be the “coolest” day this upcoming week. The average this time of the year is 105 and every day this week will be above that. Monday highs will reach 106. On Tuesday, the heat really turns up as highs will get to 110, this is also the case for Wednesday. more clouds will enter the valley on Thursday as highs will get to 108. We will end the week Friday with highs around 107.
Officials hope to reopen flood-damaged LA to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) -- Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early next week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert. The flooding began Wednesday evening amid the latest round of monsoonal thunderstorms to hit the region this summer.
Former Phoenix firefighter celebrates his 105th birthday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Back in 1917, Woodrow Wilson was president, and Arizona had only been a state for five years. It’s also the year Benny Ashley was born. Since then he’s watched just about every Phoenix street corner grow from his seat in his fire truck as even the job itself has evolved. Benny joined the Phoenix Fire Department in 1942. “We just went into the smoke-filled room and fought fires,”Ashley said.
Phoenix Fire Department announces new four-legged team member
Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. Your old bicycle might mean everything to an Arizona child in foster care. Here’s why. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST. |
Man found dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man was found dead after a reported shooting in west Phoenix early Sunday morning. Initial reports came out around 4 a.m. near 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive, north of Indian School Road. Details on what led up to the shooting haven’t been released, but Phoenix police confirmed that one man was found dead who was later identified to be Victor Garcia, Jr., 40.
Scottsdale company helping with communication system for Artemis I flight to moon
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As Artemis I launches, hundreds of employees from General Dynamics Mission Systems will be watching, but they won’t be celebrating until the Orion spacecraft begins its orbit around the moon. The unpiloted Orion spacecraft going to the moon for the Artemis 1 test flight has two transponders developed by a team located in Scottsdale.
2 Phoenix police officers injured, 3 people dead after shooting Sunday night
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix police officers are injured and two people as well as a possible suspect were killed during a shooting in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley after the officers were responding to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn around 8:45 p.m., just west of Interstate 17. When they arrived, officers were shot at by an unidentified suspect, according to Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, who was later found dead. Two people died at the scene and an unknown number of other people were taken to a hospital. Both injured officers are in stable condition at the hospital, Phoenix police say.
CenterWell specializes in comprehensive patient-focused care for Arizona seniors
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Seniors, one of the fast-growing populations in the Phoenix area, have unique needs when it comes to medical care. CenterWell is designed especially for them.
Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle, pickup truck crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a motorcycle and a pickup truck crashed in north Phoenix. Phoenix firefighters were called to Central Avenue and Bell Road around 8 p.m. Saturday after a report of a rollover crash in the north Phoenix neighborhood. When crews arrived, they found a pickup truck rolled onto its side and a smashed-up motorcycle.
US 93 closed in both directions in Wickenburg after a trailer flips over on highway
WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. 93 is closed in both directions as hazmat crews are clearing the scene of an overturned trailer at milepost 199. At around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle trailer rolled over on the highway spilling copper concentrate material onto the road. No injuries were reported in the crash. The highway is expected to be closed for hours with no estimated time of reopening, so drivers are advised to take alternative routes.
Queen Creek charter school recognizes local fire department for heroism
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every month, the Benjamin Franklin Charter School Crimson Campus focuses on a specific virtue. This month, they wanted to focus on heroism and contacted the Avondale Fire Department for help. Firefighter and engineer Bernal from the Avondale Fire Department visited the school’s flag ceremony...
Two year old pulled from pool in critical condition now stable
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say the two-year-old child who was pulled from a Phoenix apartment pool Saturday night is stable. The little boy is expected to survive after being pulled out of the water unresponsive. Phoenix fire crews were called to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Dunlap after getting reports of a possible drowning. The child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition but is now expected to survive.
Two dead, one hurt after shooting at south Phoenix house party, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two men are dead and another was injured after a shooting at a south Phoenix house party early Sunday morning. Initial reports of a shooting at a “loud house party” came out around 1:35 a.m. near 24th Street and South Mountain Avenue. When officers showed up, they saw dozens of vehicles at a home, many blocking the street. Police tried to talk to the homeowner when they heard several gunshots being fired from the backyard. As partygoers took off, officers found three people who had been shot.
Phoenix police searching for missing teen, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a teenage girl, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn after they went missing earlier this week. A missing person’s flyer says Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, 16, was last seen with her boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, 24, on Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. They were reportedly with their newborn son Lionel as well. Police say they are concerned for their welfare. Exact details on what led up to their disappearance have not been released. Velazquez is described as 5′04″ tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Charter school recognizes Avondale fire department for heroism month
A parent saw how a Gilbert day care teacher was going above and beyond for her kids so she decided to Pay It Forward. Panda Express donates to local Boys and Girls Club. The philanthropic arm of the Panda Restaurant Group gave $15,000, virtual reality sets and books to the Ed Robson Family Branch Club in Phoenix.
Reward increased to $6,000 to find woman who hit a Circle K employee with a brick during robbery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Silent Witness is now offering up to $6,000 to find the woman who allegedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick during a robbery. Earlier this month, Phoenix police released surveillance video of the woman attacking the worker at a Circle K near 32nd Street and Broadway in southeast Phoenix. The video showed the suspect knocking the employee to the ground after hitting them with a brick. Footage also showed the suspect continuing to hit and slam the employee’s head on the floor until she was given the PIN to open the register.
