College Station, TX

Antonio Johnson named to AP preseason All-America team

By Cameron Ohnysty
 5 days ago

Let’s be honest, if you’re a regular reader of Aggies Wire, you’ve seen “Antonio Johnson makes (insert media outlet)’s preseason All-America team” articles flow across your screen probably half a dozen times by now, and for a good reason. Today, Johnson was honorably selected to the AP preseason All-America Team , making First Team Defense at the safety position alongside Alabama star safety, Jordan Battle.

The junior defensive back is entering his second season as a starter on defense for the Aggies, coming off of a 2021 sophomore campaign where he compiled 79 tackles (53 solo), 1 sack, 1 interception, and 5 pass deflections. His position group favors safety for the AP team and most of his All-America team selections due to his incredible versatility, length, athleticism, and wide receiver-like quickness and speed. Playing in the always treacherous waters of the SEC conference, Johnson is tasked with defending against tight ends, larger wide receivers, and keying in on the run, especially against screens, stretch plays, and counters.

Texas A&M’s 4-2-5 defense, led by defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin puts intense pressure on the four down linemen to efficiently attack and control the gaps while relying on speed and coverage ability from both linebackers, and all five defensive backs. Whether Johnson is playing at his natural nickel corner spot or moving out to safety, his impressive tackling ability combined with all his previously mentioned traits make him one of the most feared defenders in all of college football.

