An enjoyable trip to West Chester to talk about its history

I've always had a fascination for small, out-of-the-way places.

One of my favorites is West Chester, a small community tucked away in the southeast corner of Tuscarawas County, near Freeport. There can't be more than a dozen houses in the entire town.

I traveled there last Saturday to speak on the history of the community as part of the West Chester Day celebration, sponsored by the West Chester Senior Center.

The senior center is the hub of activities in West Chester. It is one of six satellite locations of the Tuscarawas County Senior Center, but despite its remote location, it has the third highest membership (105) of any of the locations in the county, after Dover and Claymont. There's always something going on there.

This year's West Chester Day was the 25th annual celebration. It attracted between 150 and 200 people, who came to eat, listen to music and speakers, enjoy 10-cent ice cream cones, view displays of quilts, produce and baked goods and renew old acquaintances.

I was part of the entertainment lineup under the big tent, pitched on the lawn just west of the senior center. Performers included the Chestnut Hill bluegrass band from Newcomerstown, the Forever Young Singers of the Tuscarawas County Senior Center and "Elvis," who wrapped up festivities.

I went on after Chris Hart, the well-known area living historian who gives first-person portrayals of people from the past. On Saturday, he was Asa Brown, a man who was hoping to go fishing but was constantly plagued by bad luck. Brown recounted many of the superstitions prevalent in the 19th century.

This was Hart's first visit to West Chester.

"There are a lot of nice folks there," he said. "The event was well-organized, and I would definitely go back."

The Newcomerstown American Legion conducted a flag raising ceremony at noon, and then it was my time to speak. I told a series of stories from West Chester history, spanning the years 1808 to 1927.

The first settler in West Chester was John Cadwallader, Sr., a Quaker from Pennsylvania. He was soon joined by his three sons, John Jr., Joseph and David, and their families. John Cadwallader, Jr., laid out the town in 1814.

According to the 1884 History of Tuscarawas County, John Cadwallader, Sr., was a moral, temperate man, obliging, truth and capable of giving good advice. He was influential among the pioneer settlers of Perry Township, and when it came to township offices, he could secure the election of someone simply by nominating that person for office. He was the first township clerk when Perry Township was erected in 1818. At the first election, just seven votes were cast.

After the John Sr. died in 1826, the rest of the family moved west.

West Chester reached its height of prosperity in the 1870s, when it had a population of around 300. It became an incorporated community in 1878.

I finished my talk with an account of how state Route 258 came to built through West Chester. The roads in the area were horrible in the 1920s, so a group of farmers went to Columbus to lobby for a state highway. They were aided by the fact that the governor at the time was Alvin Victor "Vic" Donahey, a native of West Chester. He got them their road.

I couldn't have asked for a better day to speak, or a more receptive audience.

The West Chester Senior Center, on its Facebook page, declared the day a success. "This was definitely one for the record books," the center said.