Interim PD Chief announces retirement

 5 days ago

Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemual Moore has announced his upcoming retirement.

A spokesperson for the City of Wichita said she cannot speak on personnel issues, but she confirmed the announcement.

In January, the City announced Moore would be the interim chief as of March 1, the day Chief Gordon Ramsay was leaving the department.

In March, the Wichita City Council chose Public Sector Search & Consulting, Inc. to provide search services for the chief of police position. The City said it hoped to make an announcement about the permanent chief in the fall.

In May, WPD said Moore was threatened to leave Wichita, or he would die.

A 30-year veteran of the Department, he has served in a number of capacities during his career that began as a beat officer in Patrol East and Patrol North.

He also served as a detective in the Undercover Narcotic Section, Financial Crimes Unit and Exploited and Missing Child Unit.

Moore has also served the community through his involvement on the Board of Directors for the Family Crisis Center.

