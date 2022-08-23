ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Music City-bound Arizona Cardinals to scale back joint practices with Tennessee Titans

By José M. Romero, Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals departed for Nashville Tuesday, where they will hold a joint practice against the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday at their facility and practice independently on Thursday. The original plan was two days of work against the Titans but neither team's head coach wanted to risk additional injuries.

Kingsbury, speaking after the Cardinals held a short on-field session Tuesday morning, said competitive periods of practice against the Titans will be limited. He called Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and asked for a less physical practice.

"I think we're both kind of in the situation, got some guys banged up but want to get that competitive fire going," Kingsbury said. "And then Thursday, we'll ... have more of a mental day for everybody. And then Friday, walk it through and Saturday play the game."

Kingsbury said team building and bonding activities are planned. He hopes the Cardinals spend some time together when not at practice.

"We'll have some events and do some stuff together and obviously we've got to be smart, but I think it'd be a good trip for those guys to be around each other, come together some and break it up a little bit," Kingsbury said.

As for Saturday's preseason game, expect a lot of action from young players and roster hopefuls with the starters sitting out, as has been the case the previous two games.

Trade recap

The Cardinals' trade with the Buffalo Bills for offensive lineman Cody Ford reunites him with college teammate Kyler Murray, whom Kingsbury said was happy the deal was made.

"We'll see when he gets here, we see him playing inside (guard) with the ability in a pinch to play tackle. But some of the injuries we've had inside there, we felt like it was a position we could get some more depth and he's a very physical player. And we like the tape."

The injuries Kingsbury referred to are to both projected starters at right and left guard. Will Hernandez has an undisclosed injury and is expected back next week, while Pugh, who was not seen at Tuesday's practice, was examined by medical personnel for a neck/shoulder injury.

It could be at least a week before the veteran returns, depending on the severity of his issue.

Guards Justin Murray (ankle injury), Danny Isidora (undisclosed) and Marquis Hayes knee) also weren't on the field for practice and could be multiple weeks away from returning.

Quick outs

• Kingsbury said DE J.J. Watt is feeling better after testing positive for COVID prior to the team's preseason game Sunday.

• Kingsbury said there aren't many starting jobs still open, and that injuries will dictate which players will start at specific positions.

• The Cardinals released punter Nolan Cooney, cornerback Cortez Davis, tight end Josh Hokit and running back T.J. Pledger. prior to Tuesday's NFL cut deadline. The team also waived/injured cornerback Darrell Baker, Jr.

Get in touch with Jose Romero at Jose.Romero@gannett.com . Find him on Twitter at @RomeroJoseM.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Music City-bound Arizona Cardinals to scale back joint practices with Tennessee Titans

