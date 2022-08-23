ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens NIL Club latest to enter name, image and likeness space for Georgia football players

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
There’s another avenue for Georgia fans to support Bulldog football players in the NIL era.

The Athens NIL Club launched on Tuesday. The collective will financially support at least 75 players who wear the red and black and will share proceeds equally among them.

There’s a $50,000 monthly goal, according to its website. Fan subscriptions generate revenue for the players. The platform is owned and operated by Atlanta-based technology company YOKE and a $5 monthly commitment is required for access.

Member benefits include an online paywalled community, members only video calls with players, content including players discussing games, matchups and practice updates (we’ll see how that part flies inside the program).

“Contributing to the Athens NIL Club is helping build the future of Georgia football for years to come,” the website says.

The Athens NIL Club joins a Georgia NIL space that includes the Classic City Collective, which has the endorsement of Georgia coach Kirby Smart, and The Players’ Lounge, whose co-CEOS are former players Keith Marshall and Aaron Murray.

Some Georgia players including defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse and cornerback Jaheim Singletary began teasing the Athens NIL Club Monday night on their Twitter accounts.

“Dawgs fans, we're dropping some BIG NIL news tomorrow involving our whole team…going to need y'all's support,” the tweets said.

Yoke offers athletes “technology for athletes to build community and receive equitable compensation for their name, image and likeness,” according to its website. Its co-founders include former Notre Dame football players Mick Assaf and Nic Weishar, according to On3.com

Similar NIL clubs are up and running at Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, BYU and Baylor.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens NIL Club latest to enter name, image and likeness space for Georgia football players

