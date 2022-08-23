IU has picked a starting QB, but still isn't saying who it is. So find out vs. Illinois.

BLOOMINGTON — As he said he would, Indiana coach Tom Allen has settled on a starting quarterback after the Hoosiers' second scrimmage of preseason camp Friday. And as he said he would, he is keeping his decision from the media and fans until kickoff for the Hoosiers' Sept. 2 opener against Illinois at Memorial Stadium.

After spring practice, Allen narrowed the competition down to two quarterbacks — fifth-year senior Jack Tuttle and fourth-year junior Connor Bazelak, a transfer from Missouri. Allen said during a Zoom news conference Tuesday that he has informed the two men of his decision on a starter.

"Those guys know," Allen said. "It will be reflected in the practice reps tomorrow."

Allen said it was a difficult decision, but one that he came to in agreement with the whole offensive staff.

"It was very close," Allen said. "It was a very, very long and detailed process we went through. I have to make the final call and the buck stops with me on that. But at the same time, it's a group decision. We feel really good about it. It's a strong consensus by everybody, that's what you want."

The Hoosiers have used quarterback rotations in the past, but in those cases there have usually been drastic differences in the styles of the two players — for instance, one quarterback who makes plays with his legs and another who is a traditional pocket passer. That's not the case in this instance, as both Bazelak and Tuttle have some ability to move in the pocket to extend plays but would be sparingly used as ball carriers in the run game.

"You can only pick one. That's what makes it really hard," Allen said. "You wish you could play two of them, but that's not how it works and that's not what we're going to do. You have to make those tough calls. Very very detailed, did a lot of prayer. It's a big decision for our program. We know how hard those guys have worked."

Though Tuttle and Bazelak aren't drastically different players, they each made distinct cases to be the starter based on Allen's criteria. Allen said he was judging the quarterbacks primarily on three things — their comfort with the offense, their avoidance of turnovers and their ability to inspire confidence in their teammates.

Because the Hoosiers have a new offensive coordinator this season in Walt Bell, neither player had a head start on learning the offense, but Allen said early in camp that he was particularly pleased with how well Tuttle was picking up the system. Tuttle also had the advantage of being in his fourth season with the Hoosiers after transferring in from Utah in 2019. He started the season as backup to Michael Penix Jr. each of the past two seasons, and when the team arrived on campus in January after the semester break, he designed a PowerPoint presentation with linebacker Cam Jones to make clear what the expectations would be for players after the Hoosiers went 2-10 overall, 0-9 in the Big Ten in 2021.

"Really had a lot of accountability stuff in there," Tuttle said earlier this month. "Presented it to the whole team in January and that kind of just created that spark we needed, that motivation we needed, that hunger we needed to get back, grind, do what we need to do, and improve."

The 6-4, 212-pound Tuttle has appeared in 14 games in his three seasons with the Hoosiers and thrown for just 819 yards and four touchdowns against six interceptions. He earned a critical win as a starter over Wisconsin in 2020 after Penix was lost to an ACL tear, but the Hoosiers lost each of the other three games he started including two last season after Penix injured his throwing shoulder.

The 6-3, 224-pound Bazelak got much more game experience during his time at Missouri. He started eight games as a redshirt freshman in 2020 and 11 in 2021, throwing for 5,058 yards and 23 touchdowns over the two seasons. Missouri was 5-5 in 2020 and 6-7 in 2021. However, he also threw 17 interceptions over those two seasons and lost the starting job to Brady Cook for the Armed Forces Bowl last season before deciding to leave Missouri.

Allen, however, said he was very pleased with Bazelak's arm strength and also liked his quick release and he throws "a catchable ball."

"I feel really good about where my game is right now," Bazelak said earlier this month. "I feel like I’m throwing the ball really well. Hitting deep shots, checking the ball down when I get pressure, and like you said, just learning the offense, getting a better grasp of the offense."

Follow Herald-Times IU Insider Dustin Dopirak on Twitter at @DustinDopirak.