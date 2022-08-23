ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Joey Chestnut sets popcorn eating world record

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago

Joey Chestnut set another world record Tuesday night at Victory Field.

The Westfield resident and perennial winner of the world's most famous eating contest − this year downing 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes at Coney Island − attacked popcorn before Indianapolis' Triple-A baseball team played Rochester.

Chestnut scarfed down 32, 24-ounce servings of popcorn in 8 minutes. Matt Stonie had owned the record with 28.5.

From 2019: You can eat a hot dog with competitive eater Joey Chestnut

Chestnut owns more than 50 world eating records.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Joey Chestnut sets popcorn eating world record

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

