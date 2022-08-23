Joey Chestnut sets popcorn eating world record

Joey Chestnut set another world record Tuesday night at Victory Field.

The Westfield resident and perennial winner of the world's most famous eating contest − this year downing 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes at Coney Island − attacked popcorn before Indianapolis' Triple-A baseball team played Rochester.

Chestnut scarfed down 32, 24-ounce servings of popcorn in 8 minutes. Matt Stonie had owned the record with 28.5.

Chestnut owns more than 50 world eating records.

