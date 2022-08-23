Can Purdue's offensive line take next step? 'We’ve got experience, we’re physical'

WEST LAFAYETTE - Dale Williams wouldn’t go there.

Purdue’s offensive line coach will happily discuss where he spent part of the offseason – his annual trip to South Florida, in case you were curious – but whether this is his best group since arriving in West Lafayette, the charismatic and often unfiltered Williams didn’t touch the subject.

“Oh, great question,” Williams said earlier this month after one of the preseason practices. “Loaded question. I know I can't answer that question until the season's over.”

The season is just beginning and on Sept. 1 when Penn State visits Ross-Ade Stadium for the much-anticipated opener, we’ll have an idea where this offensive line stands. The last time the two schools played in 2019, the Nittany Lions registered 10 sacks.

“It’s a good group of kids,” Williams said. “The key is when you've got guys that have played, it makes it easier. When you go out there with a bunch of guys that haven’t played before, they don't know what to do. You’ve got guys that have played.

“This group has a chance, but I can't tell you if it's going to be the best one until the season's over. Then talk to me in December, January about that.”

The measuring stick will come down to wins and other factors. The Boilermakers won nine games last season and if they equal or surpass that total, the offensive line will play a key role.

Evidence suggests that this year’s offensive line has a chance to win more battles up front.

The experience is there. The individual talent has improved. Williams has added two transfers – Sione Finau (Florida International) and Daniel Johnson (Kent State) - and both should contribute throughout the first month. There are more options compared to last season where the Boilermakers stayed with a five or six-player rotation.

“I think we have a ton of depth compared to what we've had in the past,” left tackle Eric Miller said. “I think we've been building that the last couple of years. We got a lot of guys who can play and there's been a lot of competition between those first couple lines. It brings out the best in us every day.”

Next to Miller is left guard Spencer Holstege and center Gus Hartwig. They’ve combined for 48 starts, including 39 last season. This will be the third season Hartwig and Holstege have played together.

If Purdue’s left side of the line holds up and can open some holes in the running game, success should follow.

“Guys have played a lot of games and know the speed of the game and what it takes and the strength,” Holstege said. “That ties into that competition and guys are competing for spots and it keeps pushing everybody.”

Sophomore Marcus Mbow has the inside track at right guard and veteran Cam Craig, who has battled injuries throughout his career, is currently at right tackle. Mbow can also shift to tackle if needed. Sophomore Mahamane Moussa looks to factor into the mix.

“I like how we're looking on the right side,” Hartwig said. “I like Marcus a lot like, I like Sione, I like Cam Craig and Daniel Johnson. I think they're all really good players and we’ve got a good mix of different types of players.”

This is Williams’ sixth year on Jeff Brohm’s Purdue staff.

In 2017 and 2018, the Boilermakers featured older groups on the line, but that experience went away the next two seasons. Last year’s offensive line held up in pass protection but continued to struggle in generating rushing yards. This year’s unit should take a step forward in the running game while maintaining its level in protecting quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Success will be measured by victories.

“The biggest thing is to win games, win the Big Ten and do what we’ve got to do upfront to help us win games,” Hartwig said. “We have quarterbacks, running backs and doing what we’ve got to do to help this team win games.

“I think we can be one of the best O-line’s we’ve had here in a couple of years. We’ve got experience, we’re physical, we’ve got a lot of good players. I think we can take that next step.”

