ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Tour Championship picks, odds: Expert predictions, favorites to win FedEx Cup Playoffs from betting field

By Patrick McDonald
CBS Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money: Payout for Rory McIlroy, golfers in FedEx Cup Playoffs at East Lake

A record-setting year on the PGA Tour ended in record fashion with the largest prize pool in league history up for grabs Sunday at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million was at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour with $18 million going to Rory McIlroy, who came from six strokes back in the fourth round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for a record third time.
GOLF
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch makes ‘announcement’ at Daytona

Kyle Busch made an “announcement” at Daytona International Speedway, though it wasn’t exactly what NASCAR fans were hoping for. When fans got ahold of the NASCAR Press Pass schedule for Saturday at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season-ending Coke Zero Sugar 400, the fact that Kyle Busch’s name was listed at 4:00 p.m. ET immediately translated to speculation that he would have something to announce.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman score, preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores today at MaxPreps

Two of the West's top high school football powers meet on Friday night as the No. 2 Mater Dei Monarchs (Santa Ana, Calif.) travel to Las Vegas to take on the No. 6 Bishop Gorman Gaels. It's the third meeting since 2017 between these prep behemoths, and Mater Dei won the first two by an average of nearly 30 points. Both teams rolled to easy season-opening wins last week. Mater Dei knocked off West (Salt Lake City) in a 42-0 final. Bishop Gorman, meanwhile, also took on an opponent from Utah and easily dispatched Corner Canyon 42-7.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch in preseason finale

Gesicki tallied one catch on one target for 18 yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles. Gesicki made his lone catch of the game on the team's third offensive possession, which helped set up a one-yard touchdown plunge for Sony Michel. Gesicki has been the subject of trade rumors due to questions regarding his potential role in the Miami offense as a true tight end -- rather than a de facto wide receiver -- in recent days. However, if he remains in Miami, Gesicki could still be the third option in the passing attack behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Win streak ends

Montgomery registered a no-decision during Saturday's 6-5 win against Atlanta, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings. Montgomery pitched well aside from the fourth inning, when he permitted four straight hits to lead off the frame and four of the five runs on his ledger. The big blow came on a Travis d'Arnaud three-run home run. The rough start snapped a four-game winning streak that featured a 0.35 ERA since joining St. Louis at the trade deadline. Despite four strikeouts, the 29-year-old induced 11 swinging strikes on 85 pitches and has been close to untouchable other than Saturday's fourth inning. Montgomery carries a 3.28 ERA into his next start, slated for next weekend against the Cubs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jose Quintana: Falters again Friday

Quintana (4-6) took the loss Friday versus Atlanta, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings. Quintana's decent pitching was nullified by an error that allowed Atlanta to scrape together two runs in the fourth inning. It's the second start in a row that the Cardinals' defense has made the southpaw's job harder. He's allowed no more than two earned runs in any of his five starts since joining St. Louis from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline. Overall, Quintana has a 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 108:42 K:BB through 127.2 innings across 25 starts.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday

Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Plays two snaps ahead of cuts

Arnold played just two first-half snaps and wasn't targeted in Saturday's 28-12 preseason loss to Atlanta. Arnold topped Jacksonville's tight end depth chart down the stretch last season after being acquired from Carolina via trade, but he's definitely behind offseason acquisition Evan Engram at this point, and Chris Manhertz seems to also have surpassed Arnold for the No. 2 spot. Arnold didn't do anything to bolster his case to make the team Saturday, but it would be surprising if he got cut, even with 2021 fifth-round pick Luke Farrell also in the mix for a spot at at tight end.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy