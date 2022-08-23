2022 Tour Championship picks, odds: Expert predictions, favorites to win FedEx Cup Playoffs from betting field

Read full article on original website
2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money: Payout for Rory McIlroy, golfers in FedEx Cup Playoffs at East Lake
A record-setting year on the PGA Tour ended in record fashion with the largest prize pool in league history up for grabs Sunday at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million was at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour with $18 million going to Rory McIlroy, who came from six strokes back in the fourth round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for a record third time.
GOLF・
NASCAR: Kyle Busch makes ‘announcement’ at Daytona
Kyle Busch made an “announcement” at Daytona International Speedway, though it wasn’t exactly what NASCAR fans were hoping for. When fans got ahold of the NASCAR Press Pass schedule for Saturday at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season-ending Coke Zero Sugar 400, the fact that Kyle Busch’s name was listed at 4:00 p.m. ET immediately translated to speculation that he would have something to announce.
Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman score, preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores today at MaxPreps
Two of the West's top high school football powers meet on Friday night as the No. 2 Mater Dei Monarchs (Santa Ana, Calif.) travel to Las Vegas to take on the No. 6 Bishop Gorman Gaels. It's the third meeting since 2017 between these prep behemoths, and Mater Dei won the first two by an average of nearly 30 points. Both teams rolled to easy season-opening wins last week. Mater Dei knocked off West (Salt Lake City) in a 42-0 final. Bishop Gorman, meanwhile, also took on an opponent from Utah and easily dispatched Corner Canyon 42-7.
ACL championship game: Jordan Beck records one RBI, run for Rockies
Former Vol Jordan Beck and the ACL Rockies played ACL Giants Black in game No. 3 of the Arizona Complex League best-of-three championship series Sunday. ACL Giants Black defeated ACL Rockies, 6-5, in game No. 3. Beck started in left field and went 1-for-3, recording one RBI, one run and...
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch in preseason finale
Gesicki tallied one catch on one target for 18 yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles. Gesicki made his lone catch of the game on the team's third offensive possession, which helped set up a one-yard touchdown plunge for Sony Michel. Gesicki has been the subject of trade rumors due to questions regarding his potential role in the Miami offense as a true tight end -- rather than a de facto wide receiver -- in recent days. However, if he remains in Miami, Gesicki could still be the third option in the passing attack behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Win streak ends
Montgomery registered a no-decision during Saturday's 6-5 win against Atlanta, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings. Montgomery pitched well aside from the fourth inning, when he permitted four straight hits to lead off the frame and four of the five runs on his ledger. The big blow came on a Travis d'Arnaud three-run home run. The rough start snapped a four-game winning streak that featured a 0.35 ERA since joining St. Louis at the trade deadline. Despite four strikeouts, the 29-year-old induced 11 swinging strikes on 85 pitches and has been close to untouchable other than Saturday's fourth inning. Montgomery carries a 3.28 ERA into his next start, slated for next weekend against the Cubs.
MLB・
Patriots' Mac Jones explains why he was visibly frustrated during 23-6 preseason loss to Raiders
The New England Patriots preseason has not gone as well as they probably would've liked it to go, losing two of the three games, including a 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to conclude the preseason. The offense did not look ready to go and the struggles on the field lead to frustrations off the field.
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: Falters again Friday
Quintana (4-6) took the loss Friday versus Atlanta, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings. Quintana's decent pitching was nullified by an error that allowed Atlanta to scrape together two runs in the fourth inning. It's the second start in a row that the Cardinals' defense has made the southpaw's job harder. He's allowed no more than two earned runs in any of his five starts since joining St. Louis from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline. Overall, Quintana has a 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 108:42 K:BB through 127.2 innings across 25 starts.
MLB・
Sky vs. Sun Game 1 score, takeaways: Connecticut uses defense and physicality to pull off upset win
The Connecticut Sun took a surprising 1-0 lead over the defending champion Chicago Sky on Sunday with a 68-63 win in Game 1 of their best-of-five semi-final series. This was the Sun's first win over the Sky this season after going 0-4 in the regular season. Right from the opening...
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday
Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Plays two snaps ahead of cuts
Arnold played just two first-half snaps and wasn't targeted in Saturday's 28-12 preseason loss to Atlanta. Arnold topped Jacksonville's tight end depth chart down the stretch last season after being acquired from Carolina via trade, but he's definitely behind offseason acquisition Evan Engram at this point, and Chris Manhertz seems to also have surpassed Arnold for the No. 2 spot. Arnold didn't do anything to bolster his case to make the team Saturday, but it would be surprising if he got cut, even with 2021 fifth-round pick Luke Farrell also in the mix for a spot at at tight end.
