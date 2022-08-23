2022 Tour Championship picks, odds: Expert predictions, favorites to win FedEx Cup Playoffs from betting field

Montgomery registered a no-decision during Saturday's 6-5 win against Atlanta, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings. Montgomery pitched well aside from the fourth inning, when he permitted four straight hits to lead off the frame and four of the five runs on his ledger. The big blow came on a Travis d'Arnaud three-run home run. The rough start snapped a four-game winning streak that featured a 0.35 ERA since joining St. Louis at the trade deadline. Despite four strikeouts, the 29-year-old induced 11 swinging strikes on 85 pitches and has been close to untouchable other than Saturday's fourth inning. Montgomery carries a 3.28 ERA into his next start, slated for next weekend against the Cubs.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO